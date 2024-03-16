Six Nations 2024 results: Final standings as Ireland crowned champions
Ireland became back-to-back Guinness Six Nations champions by crushing Scotland’s quest for a first Triple Crown in 34 years with a scrappy 17-13 win.
Andy Farrell’s hosts were well below their free-flowing best in Dublin but avoided any major ‘Super Saturday’ drama to retain the championship title.
Andrew Porter’s second-half try fatally broke the resistance of the stubborn Scots to ignite the St Patrick’s weekend celebrations and satisfy an expectant capacity crowd at the Aviva Stadium.
England finished third in the Six Nations after a monster Thomas Ramos penalty in the final minute sent them spinning to a heartbreaking 33-31 defeat at Groupama Stadium.
Steve Borthwick’s men have trailed at half-time of every match of the Championship and once more they faced an uphill battle, this time in the form of 16-6 deficit that included a try of the tournament contender for scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec.
But they turned the contest on its head by amassing 21 unanswered points through two Ollie Lawrence tries and a Marcus Smith touch down as their attack ran amok through the France midfield.
France regrouped to cross through Leo Barre and Gael Fickou but England were not done yet as Tommy Freeman stormed over in the right corner with five minutes remaining.
They appeared to have secured their fourth win of the Six Nations having staged multiple fightbacks but when they infringed just outside their half with seconds left, Ramos kept his nerve to hit the target.
In the first game of the day, Wales suffered the ignominy of a first Six Nations wooden spoon since 2003 after Italy claimed a 24-21 victory over them in Cardiff.
2024 Six Nations results in full
Round one
Friday, February 2: France 17 Ireland 38
Saturday, February 3: Italy 24 England 27
Saturday February 3: Wales 26 Scotland 27
Round two
Saturday, February 10: Scotland 16 France 20
Saturday, February 10: England 16 Wales 14
Sunday, February 11: Ireland 36 Italy 0
Round three
Saturday, February 24: Ireland 31 Wales 7
Saturday, February 24: Scotland 30 England 21
Sunday, February 25: France 13 Italy 13
Round four
Saturday, March 9: Italy 31 Scotland 29
Saturday, March 9: England 23 Ireland 22
Sunday, March 10: Wales 24 France 45
Round five
Saturday, March 16: Wales 21 Italy 24
Saturday, March 16: Ireland 17 Scotland 13
Saturday, March 16: France 33 England 31
Six Nations table
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.