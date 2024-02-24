Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, results, full schedule and table

Steve Borthwick has named his side for the today's Calcutta Cup clash - PA Wire/Adam Davy

The third round of the 2024 Six Nations starts today (Saturday 24 February). Ireland and England remain the only undefeated sides in the competition, but both face stern tests this weekend.

England head to Murrayfield to face Scotland today, with Steve Borthwick springing the surprise selection of George Furbank at full-back for the Calcutta Cup. He is one of five changes for England, with Ollie Lawrence, Danny Care, Ellis Genge and Dan Cole also coming in. Freddie Steward has been dropped from the squad entirely.

Following a dominant 36-0 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium, Ireland’s hopes of defending their grand slam title are well on track ahead of Wales’ trip to Dublin today.

France, meanwhile, secured a controversial 20-16 victory over Scotland and will look to get back in the groove when they welcome Italy to the Decathlon Arena in Lille on Sunday.

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV

Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on both the BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams are available for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, and can be downloaded on mobile or tablet devices.

The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV is uncertain after the British Government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that must be shown for free.

2024 Six Nations fixtures in full

All times GMT

Round one

Round two

Round three

Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales

Kick-off : 2.15pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee : Andrea Piardi (Ita)

Channel: ITV

Saturday, February 24: Scotland v England

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee : Andrew Brace (Ire)

Channel: BBC

Sunday, February 25: France v Italy

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue : Decathlon Arena, Lille

Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)

Channel: ITV

Round four

Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue : Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

Channel: ITV

Saturday, March 9: England v Ireland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue : Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

Channel: ITV

Sunday, March 10: Wales v France

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)

Channel: BBC

Round five

Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy,

Kick-off : 2.15pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Channel: BBC

Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)

Channel: ITV

Saturday, March 16: France v England

Kick-off: 8pm

Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

Channel: ITV

Six Nations table

When does 2024 Six Nations start and finish?

This year’s Six Nations got underway on a Friday night – February 2, 2024 – when France took on Ireland in Marseille.

The final round is on Saturday, March 16 – aka ‘Super Saturday’ – with all all three matches on the same day.

Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?

Ireland to win: 2/13

England to win: 7/1

France to win: 18/1

Scotland to win: 25/1

Wales to win: 250/1

Italy to win: 1000/1

Odds correct on February 23

How do I get tickets for matches?

You should consult each country’s individual union website for information about tickets to matches. Availability will vary greatly depending on which fixture you are hoping to get tickets for.