Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, results, full schedule and table
The third round of the 2024 Six Nations starts today (Saturday 24 February). Ireland and England remain the only undefeated sides in the competition, but both face stern tests this weekend.
England head to Murrayfield to face Scotland today, with Steve Borthwick springing the surprise selection of George Furbank at full-back for the Calcutta Cup. He is one of five changes for England, with Ollie Lawrence, Danny Care, Ellis Genge and Dan Cole also coming in. Freddie Steward has been dropped from the squad entirely.
Following a dominant 36-0 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium, Ireland’s hopes of defending their grand slam title are well on track ahead of Wales’ trip to Dublin today.
France, meanwhile, secured a controversial 20-16 victory over Scotland and will look to get back in the groove when they welcome Italy to the Decathlon Arena in Lille on Sunday.
How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV
Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on both the BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams are available for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, and can be downloaded on mobile or tablet devices.
The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV is uncertain after the British Government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that must be shown for free.
2024 Six Nations fixtures in full
All times GMT
Round one
Friday, February 2: France 17 Ireland 38
Saturday, February 3: Italy 24 England 27
Saturday February 3: Wales 26 Scotland 27
Round two
Saturday, February 10: Scotland 16 France 20
Saturday, February 10: England 16 Wales 14
Sunday, February 11: Ireland 36 Italy 0
Round three
Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita)
Channel: ITV
Saturday, February 24: Scotland v England
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)
Channel: BBC
Sunday, February 25: France v Italy
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Decathlon Arena, Lille
Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)
Channel: ITV
Round four
Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)
Channel: ITV
Saturday, March 9: England v Ireland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)
Channel: ITV
Sunday, March 10: Wales v France
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)
Channel: BBC
Round five
Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy,
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)
Channel: BBC
Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)
Channel: ITV
Saturday, March 16: France v England
Kick-off: 8pm
Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon
Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)
Channel: ITV
Six Nations table
When does 2024 Six Nations start and finish?
This year’s Six Nations got underway on a Friday night – February 2, 2024 – when France took on Ireland in Marseille.
The final round is on Saturday, March 16 – aka ‘Super Saturday’ – with all all three matches on the same day.
Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?
Ireland to win: 2/13
England to win: 7/1
France to win: 18/1
Scotland to win: 25/1
Wales to win: 250/1
Italy to win: 1000/1
Odds correct on February 23
How do I get tickets for matches?
You should consult each country’s individual union website for information about tickets to matches. Availability will vary greatly depending on which fixture you are hoping to get tickets for.