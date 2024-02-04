Six Nations 2024: Captivating chaos in Cardiff as Wales fall just short against Scotland

They say things always look clearer after a good night's sleep. A bit of time and distance to reflect and bring the clarity you are looking for.

That is not applicable on every occasion. Wales' 27-26 defeat against Scotland in a Six Nations spectacular at the Principality Stadium is one of those times.

It remains difficult to comprehend what we witnessed in Cardiff on Saturday evening. Most would agree it is one of the most remarkable and entertaining matches you are likely to witness.

Rarely has the old cliche about a game of two halves been more applicable, with Scotland building a 27-point advantage that was almost hauled back by Wales, only for the away side to cling on and win by a point.

As poor as Wales were in the first half - and they were dreadful - Warren Gatland's side excelled in the second. Flip that scenario for Gregor Townsend's side as their discipline disintegrated.

After dominating the opening 45 minutes, the visitors came close to being overwhelmed and almost falling victim to the biggest Six Nations comeback in history.

The Wales side finishing the match, led by 21-year-old captain Dafydd Jenkins, was highly inexperienced but full of attacking endeavour and character as they almost pulled off an unexpected sporting miracle.

It was not to be on this occasion. But what drama ensued.

First half woe

Scotland celebrate a first win in Cardiff for 22 years

Gatland apologised for Wales' first-half display which he labelled one of the worst in his coaching career. Quite the sentiment given that particular vocation has spanned more than three decades.

It is hard to disagree with his appraisal. Use any negative adjective you desire and you will not be far off.

A woeful lineout, poor discipline, inexplicable handling errors and a bemusing kicking strategy that was either not implemented correctly or raised questions about the tactical approach constructed.

All those factors paved the way for Scotland captain Finn Russell to dictate events in a complete first-half fly-half display.

Whether it was his pinpoint kicks or his wizardry orchestrating tries, Russell made the most of his exploited his armchair ride, while wing Duhan van der Merwe bulldozed his way through a passive Wales defence.

Scotland were in cruise control as they appeared to be easing to that first Cardiff victory in 22 years.

All the pre-match assessment seemed to be coming to pass. The inexperienced Welsh side, shorn of so many recent greats, were overpowered and outclassed, so it was going to the script. Not many would have predicted what was to unfold.

Complete contrast

Trailing 20-0 to Scotland at home at half-time was embarrassing. Statistics such as Wales' record defeat and the last time the national side finished a game pointless were being explored.

This was before the second van der Merwe try a few minutes into the second half extended the lead further.

The replacements Gatland introduced at half-time took a little time to impact before making the desired impression.

Unsung hooker Elliot Dee, with two World Cups, two Six Nations titles and almost 50 caps to his name, helped shore up the line-out.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams provided the tempo, linking up effectively with fly-half Ioan Lloyd who had replaced the injured Sam Costelow.

New cap Alex Mann brought energy as he slotted into the back row with the young Cardiff flanker crossing for the bonus-point try.

They were among seven replacements who galvanised the side. Expect some of those players to be in the starting line-up next weekend.

The 26-point scoring spree came in 23 magical minutes for Welsh supporters as their team exploited Scotland being reduced to 14 men via two yellow cards.

While the no-fear policy from a young and daring bunch brought Wales back into contention, the final 10 minutes demonstrated the benefits of experience in closing a game out.

During the frantic finale, Wales failed to engineer a clear-cut chance to secure that improbable victory and had to be content with two losing bonus points.

Victory is what matters in Test rugby with new skipper Jenkins acknowledging this on his special day as Wales captain for the first time, saying: "My family are incredibly proud, but it doesn't really mean anything if you're not winning."

Back-row boys

Aaron Wainwright has played in two World Cups

Aaron Wainwright achieved the rare distinction of being given the player-of-the match award in a losing cause.

It was reward for his talismanic second-half display where he claimed one of Wales' four tries. For 40 minutes, he rampaged in a manner that would have been signed off by great Welsh number eights such as Mervyn Davies, Scott Quinnell and Taulupe Faletau.

The crowd marvelled at his link play with Dragons pal Rio Dyer as the wing typified the new carefree attacking approach.

Injured Faletau has for so long been the dominant figure in the middle of Wales' back-row but this is Wainwright's time.

He has recognised he is the most experienced back-row resource for Gatland's demonstrated his new leadership role with an all-action display.

Equally as impressive was foraging flanker Tommy Reffell. Wainwright shone when Wales were rampant but Reffell was effective throughout, especially in the first-half debacle, providing the hosts with some respite via turnover penalties.

If New Zealand referee Ben O'Keefe had penalised Scotland replacement Cameron Redpath for a high tackle on Reffell in the closing stages, the result might have been different.

With World Cup co-captain Jac Morgan injured, Wales are striving for a back-row balance and a position remains up for grabs to complement Wainwright and Reffell.

James Botham managed a second-half try before Mann replaced him. Who Gatland decides to start with at Twickenham remains to be seen.

Cardiff crew

Alex Mann (number 20) celebrates scoring a try with his fellow Wales new cap and Cardiff team-mate Cameron Winnett

Watching Wales this weekend in that stunning second half evoked comparisons with Cardiff's performances this season.

Matt Sherratt's side have not won many games but it's always an entertaining experience to watch with them with most defeats being narrow with young players thrown into the cauldron.

There should no surprise in similarities given there were eight Cardiff players finishing the game for Wales.

After shedding tears in the anthem, full-back Cameron Winnett produced a solid display in his first international, while prop Corey Domachowski demonstrated his resilience and fitness by producing a rare 80-minute performance for a player in his position.

Mann, Tomos Williams, Teddy Williams and Keiron Assiratti made their mark as second-half introductions, while Mason Grady joined Josh Adams in the backline.

Adams was singled out by Gatland after the match for a needless first-half penalty conceded when he threw the ball away as Scotland attempted a quick line-out.

With Russell punishing this misdemeanour with a penalty, the Wales coach highlighted that as a factor in the defeat. Ironic given Wales did not concede a second-half penalty.

Adams will be waiting to see if he pays the selection price against England at Twickenham next Saturday.

Captivated Cardiff crowd

Current Six Nations statistics are stark for Wales. This was an eighth defeat in the last nine games in the tournament and a fifth successive loss at home, Wales' worst run since the competition expanded in 2000.

Despite some critics saying the atmosphere has been found wanting in recent years, Saturday demonstrated the Principality Stadium remains one of the finest rugby venues to play in.

There was an inevitable flat element about the first half as Scotland dominated but the mood changed with Wales' captivating comeback. The home supporters embraced their side despite the inept first-half display.

They were willing them to upset the odds with the atmosphere in the final 30 minutes more akin to the hysteria and passion when England are in town.

The decision to keep the Principality Stadium roof closed, however it was reached, added to the ambience and cacophony of noise.

Wales will not be home again for five weeks as they head to Twickenham and Dublin in the next two rounds.

Next Saturday, Gatland's side will face an England team that edged Italy 27-24 in Rome.

England were outscored 3-2 on tries and were outplayed in the first half, which they finished 17-14 behind, but they rallied with an Alex Mitchell try and two George Ford penalties.

It was the closest Italy had come to beating them in 31 Tests and even allowing for the five new caps in the Red Rose ranks, it was a shaky start to post-World Cup rebuilding for Steve Borthwick's side.

Wales will be aiming to capitalise with Gatland having a few selection dilemmas, not least how many of his replacements against Scotland should start.

Costelow looks a major doubt after failing a second head injury assessment (HIA) in a month, so a first Wales fly-half start for Lloyd beckons.

There is also the expected return of centre George North, a possible comeback for Will Rowlands, while Adams awaits his fate.

Whoever plays, it surely can not be as chaotic and dramatic as Saturday's showdown in Cardiff. That will take some beating.