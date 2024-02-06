Six Nations 2024: Ben Earl looking to fill leadership vacuum in Six Nations campaign

Six Nations 2024: Ben Earl looking to fill leadership vacuum in Six Nations campaign

England’s post-World Cup leadership vacuum is entirely quantifiable in one regard: the Red Rose men have lost 422 caps from four senior pros unavailable for the Six Nations.

Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Ben Youngs and Jonny May are off-limits for head coach Steve Borthwick, with all four opting to step back from Test duty.

Former captain Farrell may return in future, but the others have retired from international rugby for good.

Just those four players account for a combined tally of 48 years’ Test rugby.

Any team would feel the pinch in both experience and influence.

England’s new-look squad under Borthwick is no exception, but there is a nucleus of fast- developing regulars who are determined to offset that shortfall.

Ben Earl took the World Cup by storm, to cement his Test class – and now the Saracens No 8 is bidding to step up still further.

Earl is looking to build on an impressive World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

“Look at the rugby and leadership IQ that has left our squad after the World Cup,” said Earl.

“Ben Youngs, Courtney Lawes, Owen Farrell, Jonny May, just to name a few, there’s probably a big void that’s been left by those guys.

“Steve’s been brilliant in empowering a few of us in terms of getting a bit more out of us and taking hold of certain facets of the game that we specialise in or are strong at.

“So in that regard the environment’s been brilliant, and in terms of myself, what Jamie George and the other leaders have done is they’ve lent on a few of us younger guys.

“Alex Mitchell the other day was talking a lot about our kicking game, and for someone like him to be able to do that just shows how good the environment is.

“There’s a void of leaders that needs to be filled by some of us 20, 30-cappers that need to start stepping up, and start thinking about the team as a more global aspect rather than in terms of individual performance.”

Allied to scrum-half Mitchell, Earl’s group of upwardly mobile England stars tasked with shouldering more responsibility also includes full-back Freddie Steward and lock Ollie Chessum.

Earl wears his emotions on his Red Rose sleeve, celebrating mini wins in matches with often unchecked reactions.

While aiming to retain that relish for natural reactions on the field, Earl conceded he is looking at where to progress when it comes to behind-the-scenes work.

“First and foremost I love all sport, and all good sports teams, all good sporting moments have had people emerge as leaders,” said Earl.

“I find that when I’m in the heat of the contest I can’t help but try and get involved in that.

“At times that’s a bit unbridled and maybe that’s where my development as a leader is coming, in terms of picking the right moments to speak, to go into detail or to feed off emotion.

“I’ve really enjoyed maybe having a little bit more of a senior role in this camp so far but also trying to be authentic to myself.

“It’s also about knowing that I’ve got to play well to keep my spot in the team, because the back-row is so competitive. It’s a nice combination to have.”

One England man under less compunction to lead is new flanker Ethan Roots.

Roots impressed on his England debut (Getty Images)

The Exeter star claimed the man of the match award on his debut in Saturday’s 27-24 win over Italy in Rome.

The New Zealand-born loose-forward broke through at Ospreys before switching to Exeter last summer, and could face a slew of old clubmates if selected for Saturday’s Twickenham clash with Wales.

Earl hailed the 26-year-old for seizing his chance with England through a mix of humility and hard graft.

“When I first came across him, we played Ospreys at the StoneX last season,” said Earl.

“You always weigh up a back-row at the end of the game, and I thought he had a brilliant game against us.

“He’s tough and does a lot of the unseen stuff.

“He’s a proper operator, he doesn’t really have a weakness in his game and that has been confirmed the more time I’ve spent with him in the training weeks.

“He’s a very humble guy, very hard-working and he wants to get better.”