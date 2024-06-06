Six names remain for Utah’s new NHL team following fan vote

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — And then there were six.

The Smith Entertainment Group has narrowed down the 20 initial names for Utah’s new NHL team to just six after a first-round vote from fans. Those names, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Utah Blizzard

Utah Hockey Club

Utah Mammoth

Utah Outlaws

Utah Venom

Utah Yeti

Fans can begin voting for their favorites in a second round of voting that is open until June 20 at 11:59 p.m. Votes can be cast online, here.

SEG unveiled a full list of 20 names in early May, allowing fans to cast their votes for their favorites. Over 520,000 Utahns submitted their votes in round one and SEG said they made it clear the above names were resounding favorites.

According to SEG, the six finalists accounted for 60% of the total votes, leading to all six being included in a second round of voting.

The final name still won’t be ready for a while, however. Team owner Ryan Smith previously confirmed Utah NHL’s final branding won’t be unveiled until “well into” the inaugural 2024-25 season.

For the first year, Utah’s NHL team will wear jerseys that display “UTAH” across the front, which SEG said serves as “a reflection of the team’s new roots in the state and dedication to its fanbase.” Once the official team name has been decided, the permanent branding, including colors, mascot and logo will debut before the team’s second season.

Trademark applications filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office earlier this week may have provided a hint of what the temporary first-year brand could look like. Several logos and wordmarks were filed revealing a blue, black and white color palette with the name “Utah Hockey Club.”

Utah’s inaugural hockey season is scheduled to begin in early October 2024.

