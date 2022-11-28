Six more suspended Michigan State football players reinstated to team

Following the Big Ten Conference’s official verdict being released regarding the Michigan and Michigan State football tunnel incident, MSU football has announced that they are reinstating the following six players from their suspensions:

Itayvion Brown

Angelo Grose

Justin White

Jacoby Windmon

Brandon Wright

Zion Young

With MSU still technically on the fringes of bowl participation, this decision still has some weight.

