The six moments which defined Manchester United's second-half meltdown

2
James Ducker
·4 min read
Antony of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 5, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom - Getty Images/Ash Donelon
Antony of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 5, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

Liverpool's brilliance in their 7-0 demolition of Manchester United was only matched by the ineptitude of their opponents.

Here Telegraph Sport tracks the key moments in United's quite incredible second-half cataclysm.

Slapstick part one

You could almost hear the soundtrack to what is certain to become a hit social media blooper forming as one blunder followed another and Manchester United found new ways to shoot themselves in the foot with some truly slapstick defending. One of the worst second half performances in Premier League history had its origins in a sloppy Luke Shaw pass that gifted possession to Harvey Elliott.

Wout Weghorst, Fred, Casemiro (twice) and Raphael Varane then made an assorted mess of failing to clear the danger before Shaw got back to finish off what he had started, cheaply cushioning the ball into the path of Elliott - yes him again - from Mohamed Salah’s cross. From there, Elliott crossed for Darwin Nunez to head home.

Martinez's mind scramble

Few players have done more to accelerate United’s transformation under Erik ten Hag than Lisandro Martinez. But there were shades of Lionel Messi teasing and tormenting Josko Gvardiol for Argentina’s third goal in their World Cup semi-final victory over Croatia in the way Mohamed Salah pulled down Martinez’s pants for Liverpool’s third goal.

Manchester United's Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez (L) vies with Liverpool's English midfielder Harvey Elliott (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 5, 2023 - Getty Images/Paul Ellis
Manchester United's Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez (L) vies with Liverpool's English midfielder Harvey Elliott (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 5, 2023 - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Released by Cody Gakpo on a rapid Liverpool breakaway, Salah turned United’s Argentina defender inside out, watched him slip and then popped in Gakpo for the man Ten Hag wanted to sign in January to scoop the ball over David De Gea.

Oh no Antony

After a short corner by United, Virgil van Dijk headed Bruno Fernandes’ cross clear as far as Antony. With United at risk of being hit on the break, the Brazil winger had to shield the ball and keep it. Instead, he naively tried to turn with it after jostling with Salah and ran straight into trouble.

Jordan Henderson picked up the loose ball, Liverpool broke at speed and, after at first cutting out Nunez’s pass, Scott McTominay then succeeded only in deflecting a second pass into the path of Salah to fire home. Antony, though, had just stood still after losing possession and watched on as Liverpool rushed away to score a fourth, a dismal reaction to a costly initial error.

Jogging on the job

When Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick to the far post was only partially cleared, the onus was on United’s nearest men to race out to try to close down Jordan Henderson and put pressure on the cross.

But Marcus Rashford merely ambled over, Casemiro was slow to react and Varane held his ground as the ball came over and Nunez, darting between Varane and Diogo Dalot, steered a cool header past De Gea.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool scoring the fifth goal making the score 5-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 05, 2023 - Getty Images/Andrew Powell
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool scoring the fifth goal making the score 5-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 05, 2023 - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

Slapstick part two

After James Milner spread the ball out to Elliott on the right, the Liverpool midfield aimed a low cross to the near post where the ball ricocheted into the path of Shaw to clear.

Yet his clearance was of the stroppy teenager variety, the United defender looking like it was all a bit too much trouble to put a proper foot through the ball and instead kicking it at Roberto Firmino and watching the ball bounce off the Liverpool forward’s legs and into the path of Salah to stroke home. So bad.

De Gea and Dalot's double act

If Dalot had been on the goalline - and not several yards inside his own net - he would have had a decent chance of clearing Firmino’s shot. Equally, there is a strong argument that the ball should never have got past De Gea in the first place, the United goalkeeper beaten rather softly at his near post by the Brazil striker, who had been slipped in by the irrepressible Salah. A limp end to a lame showing.

Recommended Stories

  • Bellingham the key for high-flying Dortmund at Chelsea

    If Borussia Dortmund's remarkable 2023 run is to continue at Chelsea on Tuesday, midfield master Jude Bellingham, 19, will need to be front and centre.His performances off the bench, coming on late to score in wins over Freiburg, Augsburg and Werder Bremen, have earned him first dibs at Adeyemi's spot in the starting XI.  A strong performance from Bynoe-Gittens, along with a good showing from Bellingham, will go a long way to ensuring Dortmund's high-flying run continues.  dwi/pb

  • Golden night for Keely Hodgkinson marred by injury to Spanish hurdler

    A world record, two British records and a successful defence of her European title - it has been just about been the perfect winter for Keely Hodgkinson on the indoor track.

  • A force awakens: Liverpool demolition a platform to build Jurgen Klopp's next empire

    Welcome to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 2.0. The strike force awakens.

  • Three things we learned from the Premier League

    Liverpool inflicted an historic humiliation on bitter rivals Manchester United.Now, the gap to fourth-placed Tottenham is just three points with a game in hand after a historic 7-0 rout of Manchester United at Anfield.

  • 10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 26

    Arsenal's eye-popping comeback to beat Bournemouth told a loud tale until Liverpool dragged Manchester United through Anfield to a worst-ever defeat.

  • Liverpool's new-look front three put Man Utd to the sword

    Liverpool were given a glorious glimpse of a bright future on a historic Sunday at Anfield as Manchester United were ruthlessly crushed 7-0 to match their heaviest ever competitive defeat."We appreciate him now but in the future when we look back, people will realise just how special."

  • Biggest loss in 90 years for Man U in 7-0 rout at Liverpool

    Liverpool brought Manchester United crashing down to earth with a stunning 7-0 rout at Anfield on Sunday in the visitors' worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years. Only a week after winning the League Cup, United experienced its biggest defeat in the Premier League and the club’s joint-worst loss in all competitions. United has lost 7-0 on three previous occasions — the last time coming in 1931 against Wolverhampton.

  • Adama Traore not drawn on Wolves future after scoring winner against Tottenham Hotspur

    Adama Traore is set to leave Wolves as a free agent this summer and it appears that, if he departs, he will be remembered as an enigma and unfulfilled talent.

  • Patrick Vieira wants Crystal Palace fans to trust the process – but what is it?

    Patrick Vieira carries an aura. It has morphed from intimidation to the type of enchantment that might be expected of a highly-decorated, instinctive winner. And it means his words carry weight. “The fans know where we are and who we are as a football club, and what we want to achieve,” he said after Crystal Palace’s drab Saturday showing.

  • Moises Caicedo contract will not stop Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool interest

    Moises Caicedo is expected to be a transfer target for the country’s biggest clubs this summer despite signing a new contract at Brighton, as Premier League heavyweights including Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool prepare to battle for midfielders ahead of next season.

  • Man Utd bidders cleared for next stage of takeover - reports

    Bids from Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe to buy Manchester United have progressed to the next stage of a potential takeover, according to reports on Sunday.However, the Manchester United Supporters' Trust has expressed concern over Qatar's human rights record and the sporting integrity of owning both the Red Devils and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

  • NFL rumors: Derek Carr has 'slight lean' toward signing with Jets

    Free agent quarterback Derek Carr reportedly has a "slight lean" to sign with the New York Jets this offseason.

  • Barca beat Valencia, move nine points clear as Madrid stumble

    Barcelona clung on with 10 men to beat Valencia 1-0 and move nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday, thanks to Raphinha's early header.Samuel Lino missed a big chance for Valencia in the first half, and early in the second Barcelona should have moved two ahead when Hugo Guillamon was penalised for handball. 

  • Are Raiders in play for Aaron Rodgers, or not?

    The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a beautiful mystery. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some would regard the whole thing as a hot mess. Adding a little heat to the happenings is the question of whether the Raiders are a realistic destination for Rodgers. Vic Tafur [more]

  • Mercedes make Lewis Hamilton vow after sobering Bahrain qualifying result

    Toto Wolff finally admitted Mercedes got their car concept wrong last year and that they will now need a complete “change of direction” if they want to get back to winning world titles.

  • Arteta-time: How Arsenal became masters of late drama

    In the seconds that followed Reiss Nelson’s extraordinary winner for Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, there were bodies on the floor, tears in the stands and, bizarrely, a child on the pitch. Such was the explosion of emotion inside the Emirates Stadium that no one seemed to notice the young boy wandering around the touchline.

  • The worst performance I've seen on English football's biggest stage

    Football has a habit of making grand extrapolations look supremely foolish. And so, after a week-long sugar rush around the genius of Erik ten Hag and the transformative presence of Casemiro, Manchester United lose 7-0 to a supposedly enfeebled Liverpool. It is the type of result that defies rational deconstruction. All I could safely say was that this was the worst performance I have seen by an English club in a game of this magnitude.

  • Liverpool condemn Manchester United to joint-heaviest defeat in their history

    By Jason Burt, at Anfield

  • Africentric girls basketball holds off Versailles to win Division III regional title

    Africentric earned its first Division III state tournament berth since 2020 by beating Versailles 44-35 in a regional final Saturday at Springfield.

  • Brennan Johnson the driving force behind Nottingham Forest's survival hopes

    Nottingham Forest have signed 29 players this season, spending close to £200 million, but the local lad Brennan Johnson continues to enhance his reputation.