The six moments which defined Manchester United's second-half meltdown

Antony of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 5, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

Liverpool's brilliance in their 7-0 demolition of Manchester United was only matched by the ineptitude of their opponents.

Here Telegraph Sport tracks the key moments in United's quite incredible second-half cataclysm.

Slapstick part one

You could almost hear the soundtrack to what is certain to become a hit social media blooper forming as one blunder followed another and Manchester United found new ways to shoot themselves in the foot with some truly slapstick defending. One of the worst second half performances in Premier League history had its origins in a sloppy Luke Shaw pass that gifted possession to Harvey Elliott.

Wout Weghorst, Fred, Casemiro (twice) and Raphael Varane then made an assorted mess of failing to clear the danger before Shaw got back to finish off what he had started, cheaply cushioning the ball into the path of Elliott - yes him again - from Mohamed Salah’s cross. From there, Elliott crossed for Darwin Nunez to head home.

Martinez's mind scramble

Few players have done more to accelerate United’s transformation under Erik ten Hag than Lisandro Martinez. But there were shades of Lionel Messi teasing and tormenting Josko Gvardiol for Argentina’s third goal in their World Cup semi-final victory over Croatia in the way Mohamed Salah pulled down Martinez’s pants for Liverpool’s third goal.

Manchester United's Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez (L) vies with Liverpool's English midfielder Harvey Elliott (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 5, 2023 - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Released by Cody Gakpo on a rapid Liverpool breakaway, Salah turned United’s Argentina defender inside out, watched him slip and then popped in Gakpo for the man Ten Hag wanted to sign in January to scoop the ball over David De Gea.

Oh no Antony

After a short corner by United, Virgil van Dijk headed Bruno Fernandes’ cross clear as far as Antony. With United at risk of being hit on the break, the Brazil winger had to shield the ball and keep it. Instead, he naively tried to turn with it after jostling with Salah and ran straight into trouble.

Jordan Henderson picked up the loose ball, Liverpool broke at speed and, after at first cutting out Nunez’s pass, Scott McTominay then succeeded only in deflecting a second pass into the path of Salah to fire home. Antony, though, had just stood still after losing possession and watched on as Liverpool rushed away to score a fourth, a dismal reaction to a costly initial error.

Jogging on the job

When Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick to the far post was only partially cleared, the onus was on United’s nearest men to race out to try to close down Jordan Henderson and put pressure on the cross.

But Marcus Rashford merely ambled over, Casemiro was slow to react and Varane held his ground as the ball came over and Nunez, darting between Varane and Diogo Dalot, steered a cool header past De Gea.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool scoring the fifth goal making the score 5-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 05, 2023 - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

Slapstick part two

After James Milner spread the ball out to Elliott on the right, the Liverpool midfield aimed a low cross to the near post where the ball ricocheted into the path of Shaw to clear.

Yet his clearance was of the stroppy teenager variety, the United defender looking like it was all a bit too much trouble to put a proper foot through the ball and instead kicking it at Roberto Firmino and watching the ball bounce off the Liverpool forward’s legs and into the path of Salah to stroke home. So bad.

De Gea and Dalot's double act

If Dalot had been on the goalline - and not several yards inside his own net - he would have had a decent chance of clearing Firmino’s shot. Equally, there is a strong argument that the ball should never have got past De Gea in the first place, the United goalkeeper beaten rather softly at his near post by the Brazil striker, who had been slipped in by the irrepressible Salah. A limp end to a lame showing.