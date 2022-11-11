Six LSU Players to watch in the Battle of Golden Boot

LSU’s big win over Alabama last week excited the college football world. It created some headlines not only about how the SEC may shape up with LSU having two losses but even criticism about Nick Saban… shocking.

They’ll have to worry about another rival who isn’t in the playoff conversation for the second week in a row, but they have motivation after losing to Liberty a week ago.

LSU players walk into the game as the hunted, which is new territory for them. Brian Kelley isn’t new to big games and potential trap games, but this is his first time as an SEC coach where road games can be daunting on some of the best players.

Arkansas will get its chance to hassle the Tigers and send them spiraling out of College Football Playoff contention on Saturday.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels

Quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA ,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Anytime you outplay the defending Heisman Trophy winner and look unstoppable against a Alabama defense, you earn the attention of Heisman voters. Daniels has 2,613 total yards and 24 total touchdowns, leading the team in rushing and passing. You stop him, you stop their offense.

LSU Tight End, Mason Taylor

Oct 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor (86) dives in at the one yard line against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The freshman tight end scored a touchdown and converted the game-winning two-point conversion against Alabama. Daniels will likely still be riding the momentum from his breakout game, so the Hogs should keep an eye on him.

LSU Wide Receiver, Malik Nabers

Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) against the Florida Gators prior to the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nabers leads the Tigers in receiving yards and catches. Only one touchdown so far this season, but the sophomore is Daniels’s favorite target.

LSU DE BJ Ojulari

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is tackled by LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ojulari leads the team in sacks and had an outstanding game against Alabama with 11 tackles, a sack, and tackle for loss. The junior defensive end could pose a problem on the edge.

LSU LB Micah Baskerville

Sep 10, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) returns an interception for a score against the Southern Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Baskerville leads the Tigers in tackles with 56. He is a bloodhound for the ball, twice this season finishing game with double-digit tackles.

LSU DB Greg Brooks Jr.

Oct 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) sacks Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) and he fumbles the ball during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks is a former Razorback, transferring to LSU after finishing his career with the Hogs. He wanted to play closer to home and has been a solid starter with the Tigers all season.

