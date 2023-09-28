Six LSU players named to D1Baseball’s impact transfer list

D1Baseball released a list of the top 130 impact transfers in college baseball. Six LSU newcomers made the list.

Luke Holman (No. 3), Mac Bingham (No. 12), Gage Jump (No. 21), Justin Loer (No. 23), Kade Woods (No. 37) and Michael Braswell III (No. 119) all made the top 130.

Three out of those six are all in-conference transfers. Holman and Woods are both coming to LSU from Alabama, and Braswell spent his last two seasons playing for South Carolina.

The other three guys are from all across the map. Bingham is another recruit from the Arizona to LSU pipeline, Jump is coming to LSU from UCLA, and Loer is coming to LSU after pitching at Xavier for two seasons.

Luke Holman

K‼️ Let’s go Luke Holman! 😤 pic.twitter.com/Sqp89OIl1d — USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 10, 2023

Luke Holman was the ace for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season. And, yes, he was the guy that was supposed to start against LSU when the scandal happened. Holman had a 7-4 mark and a 3.67 ERA in 81.0 innings with 87 strikeouts and a .186 opponent batting average. He finished No. 2 in the SEC in WHIP (1.05) and No. 3 in the league in opponent batting average and hits per nine innings (6.00).

Mac Bingham

New #LSU outfielder Mac Bingham is ready to experience Saturday Night in Death Valley🐯 pic.twitter.com/CiAZEXpmz5 — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) July 19, 2023

The Arizona to LSU pipeline is still alive and well. The Tigers received a commitment from Bingham, a player who has spent the last four seasons with the Wildcats. He earned 2023 All-Pac 12 recognition while hitting .360 with 68 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 51 RBI, and a .573 slugging percentage.

Gage Jump

A peak into what #LSU is getting in UCLA transfer Gage Jump🔥 pic.twitter.com/7wWbTAOgde — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) July 8, 2023

Gage is making the Jump to LSU after playing for two years at UCLA. He was unable to pitch last season due to an injury but he is looking to get back into form in the spring.

Justin Loer

Coming off a 2023 season in which he logged a 1.89 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 innings, Justin Loer will look to bolster the backend of @LSUbaseball's bullpen. See where the former Xavier hurler lands in our Impact Transfers Countdown ⤵️ 🔗 https://t.co/TkpjRaNQel pic.twitter.com/x8zyuexjQC — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) September 22, 2023

Loer must be a secret member of The Allman Brothers because, with as much travel as he has done, you could call him a Ramblin Man. Loer is from Minnesota and committed to Xavier out of high school. He has been with Xavier for the past two years in Cincinnati, Ohio, and now he is headed to the bayou. At Xavier, he made 29 appearances (one start) in 2023, posting a 6-2 record, a 1.89 ERA, and seven saves in 57.0 innings with 63 strikeouts and a .182 opponent batting average.

Kade Woods

Woods is the second Alabama pitching transfer to make the list. For Woods, he is coming home. He’s from West Monroe, Louisiana, so he will feel right at home on the bayou. He posted a 4-1 record in 2023 with a 5.52 ERA, 38 strikeouts and one save in 29.1 innings.

Michael Braswell

Blessed to say I will be continuing my baseball career at Louisiana State University. GEAUX TIGERS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/R0d9MYJkNF — Michael Braswell (@brazzy_11) June 15, 2023

Braswell is another SEC transfer. He comes to LSU after spending two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He played in 51 games for the Gamecocks in 2023, making 37 starts and collecting eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 RBI.

