Six Lord Botetourt H.S. athletes sign NLI

DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Over in Daleville at Lord Botetourt High School, 6 Cavaliers athletes signed their National Letters of Intent. Two baseball players in Ryan Mosdell is going to Lancaster Bible College and Caleb O’Quinn heading to Richard Bland College of William and Mary. For football, Cade Lang is off to Christopher Newport University. Three will be cheering at the next level as Karen Tetreault off to Lenior Rhyne, Emily Hanson is heading to Virginia Tech and Laila Alam is going to Virginia.

