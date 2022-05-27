Six kickoff times released on Wisconsin football’s 2022 schedule

Earlier this week, start times for six of Wisconsin football’s 2022 matchups were announced.

The most notable thing about the six Badger start times? No 11 a.m. CT kickoffs. That’s not to say that Wisconsin won’t have a number of early starts on the schedule, but the early returns show later wake-ups for Badger fans this season.

There is a lone night game scheduled on the calendar, as well as a number of afternoon starts.

Overall, times have been released for the Illinois State, Washington State, New Mexico State, Northwestern, Michigan State, and Purdue. Here is a look at the six start times:

September 3 vs Illinois State: 6:00 p.m. CT

September 10 vs Washington State: 2:30 p.m. CT

September 17 vs New Mexico State: 2:30 p.m. CT

October 8 at Northwestern: 2:30 or 3 p.m. CT

October 15 at Michigan State: 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. CT

October 22 vs Purdue: 2:30 p.m. CT

