Six Kansas State football players who could hear their names called in the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft was a productive one for Kansas State, as evidenced by the four former Wildcats selected last week.

The four picks were the most since the Wildcats also had four names called in 2003.

In 2003, Salina cornerback Terence Newman went No. 5 overall and linebacker Terry Pierce was taken in the second round at No. 51.

Twenty years later, Felix Anudike-Uzomah was taken with the No. 31 pick by his hometown Kansas City Chiefs. He was K-State’s first first-round pick since Josh Freeman went to the Tampa Bay Bucs at No. 17 in 2009.

K-State fans also saw cornerback Julius Brents go to the Indianapolis Colts in the second round last week, while safety Josh Hayes went to Tampa Bay and running back Deuce Vaughn to Dallas in the sixth.

But with that chapter completed, it is time to look ahead to what could be another solid draft for K-State players in 2024. Here are five prospects, assuming they all decide to come out after the 2023 season.

Cooper Beebe, senior guard

Beebe, a three-year starter and two-time All-Big 12 selection for the Wildcats, would have been an early-round pick this year had he not decided to return for one more season along with the rest of the offensive line. He is arguably the top interior lineman in the 2024 class and the closest to a sure thing on K-State's roster.

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks Texas Tech's Tyrie Wilson (19) during a 2021 game in Lubbock, Texas.

The 6-foot-4, 332-pound Beebe started every game at left tackle in 2021 and switched to left guard last year without missing a beat, receiving second-team All-America honors while also being named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year. He has not allowed a sack since the 2020 season.

Beebe should definitely be in the conversation as a first-round pick at guard, his more natural position, in next year's draft.

Daniel Green, super-senior linebacker

Green pulled a late surprise by announcing he would return as a super-senior this year after an injury-riddled 2022 season. He will leave K-State as a three-year starter at middle linebacker.

Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Daniel Green (22) reacts after sacking Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

He was hobbled early by a foot injury, and then a rib injury, severely limiting his practice opportunities and preventing him from playing fully healthy most of the year. After seeking advice from draft experts, he decided that one more productive season could help him in the long run.

Green, a powerful 6-3, 245 pounds, led K-State in tackles with 89 and tackles for loss with 16 in 2021, while also recording three sacks. Those numbers slipped to 58 stops, 3.5 for loss, and two sacks last season, though he did have his first two career interceptions.

Khalid Duke, senior defensive end

Duke suffered a season ending injury in the third game of 2021 after making a switch from defensive end to strong-side linebacker. He returned last year, still at linebacker, and finished with 44 tackles, 5.0 for loss and three sacks.

But with Anudike-Uzomah off to the NFL, it opened the door for the 6-4, 246-pound Duke to return to end this spring, which should allow him to maximize his skills as an elite pass rusher. He played in nine games at end in 2019, primarily in passing situations, and recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss.

With a full year on the edge, he definitely could play himself into position as a viable draft option.

Ben Sinnott, junior tight end

Sinnott started all 14 games last year at tight end, but just scratched the surface of his potential with 31 catches for 447 yards and four touchdowns. While he was a capable blocker, it was his athleticism and skill as a pass-catcher that stood out.

Sinnott started his career as an undersized walk-on fullback, but has bulked up to 6-4, 245 pounds, and by season's end he turned into one of quarterback Will Howard's most trusted clutch receivers.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman said this spring that he sees Sinnott as a future All-American, especially with one more year of seasoning. This is Sinnott's fourth year in the program after redshirting in 2020, so with a productive season he may well choose to go pro.

Will Howard, senior quarterback

Howard still has some work to do in order to prove himself to NFL scouts since he basically only has a half season under his belt as a full-time starter.

But what a half-season that was.

Howard was thrown into the fire both as a true freshman and sophomore when starter Skylar Thompson suffered injuries during the season and struggled mightily. The plan was then to redshirt him last year, but those plans changed again when Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez went down twice, and Howard basically took over as QB1 the rest of the way.

This time Howard excelled, appearing in seven games with five starts and completing 59.8% of his passes for 1,633 yards and 15 touchdowns. He helped lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl berth.

KT Leveston, super-senior offensive tackle

It was Leveston's emergence last year at left tackle that allowed K-State to move Beebe inside to guard. He arguably was the Wildcats' most improved lineman and one of three starters across the front who chose to return for a fifth season.

If he continues his upward trajectory, he could well slide into the mid-to-late rounds of next year's draft. At 6-5, 330 pounds, Leveston most likely would move inside to guard in the NFL, should he get the opportunity.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

