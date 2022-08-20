Six Jaguars poised for big performances vs. Steelers

Though the outcome of this game is inconsequential to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ hopes of redemption in 2022, there are several players who could make their case for a roster spot with big performances against the Steelers. For teams in the middle of a rebuild, expectations are relatively low for anyone under contract who isn’t due a bunch of guaranteed money, and the door to significant playing time can swing wide open at any time.

Here are six Jaguars who are set to make their case for a roster spot against Pittsburgh in Jacksonville’s third preseason game:

ILB Chad Muma

This third-round linebacker prospect has a huge opportunity to show he’s got the same pop at the professional level as he did at Wyoming with fellow rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd out due to injury. Muma will likely see extended playing time in this matchup, and as such could fill up the stat sheet against second and third-string talent.

With some nice form tackling and effective employment of coverage against opposing tight ends, Muma could make a serious case for more snaps in the regular season.

WR Jamal Agnew

Nicknamed “Swagnew” by Laquon Treadwell last week, Agnew is a blazing fast receiver who is one seam away from a touchdown at all times. His upside in the kick return game makes him a virtual lock to make the roster as things stand now, but if he can make some noise against Pittsburgh, he may see his role increase over the next couple of weeks.

His speed has made him a fan favorite in Jacksonville, but fans and coaches will need to see exactly how he functions within the offense before letting him take targets from Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones. With two games left to prove his worth, Agnew could be poised for a breakout game against the Steelers.

CB Tre Herndon

Herndon will be seeing a lot of action against rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett tonight and could change the outlook of the game with a clutch interception in crunch time. He is the leader of the Jaguars’ reserve secondary but is sure to want a more significant role in the defense moving forward.

Story continues

This game will be his chance to show that he belongs with the starters. Given how well the aforementioned Pickett has played in the preseason, a big game for Herndon could propel him into a starting role by Week 1, especially if injuries start haunting the Jaguars in the next few weeks.

RB Snoop Conner

This rookie running back was a relative unknown as a fifth-round selection in this year’s class but has risen up the depth chart to become Jacksonville’s third option on the ground. James Robinson is hurt, and Travis Etienne will likely be on a pitch count, so Conner has a prime opportunity to secure his future with a couple of big runs tonight.

He’ll need to avoid fumbles and make sure to fall back on his technique in pass protection, but if he can manage to make an impact on this game, he should be a lock for the 53-man roster.

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson

Chaisson is entering his third year in the NFL at just 23 years old and could be the next big thing if he takes a big step forward this season. Paired with Josh Allen or Travon Walker, Chaisson has all the makings of a legitimate starter if he proves he can hang with the first team consistently.

He’ll only get the chance to show his stuff against backups in the preseason, but if he looks dominant enough in exhibition play, the coaching staff will have no choice but to see what they have in him in the regular season. Watch for Chaisson to throw caution to the wind and play with his ears pinned back against the Steelers.

K Ryan Santoso

The Jaguars’ special teams haven’t been so special to this point in the preseason, but if Ryan Santoso can hit some deep field goals against Pittsburgh he just might be able to turn the unit’s fortunes around. He is a journeyman that has kicked for no less than 10 teams in his four seasons at the pro level, including in the Canadian football league for the Montreal Alouettes.

All he needs to do is nail a few more 3-pointers for the Jaguars, and his ticket to the regular season should be punched. There should be some extra mustard off his leg tonight as he looks to prove he belongs in the NFL.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire