Six Illinois football game times announced

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football had six kickoff times announced today by the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.

Illinois will kickoff their 2024 campaign against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, August 29th at 8 p.m. CT. The following six games were announced, including the first three games of Memorial Stadium’s commemorative season.

Thu., Aug. 29 » Eastern Illinois at Illinois (8 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)

Sat., Sept. 7 » Kansas at Illinois (6 p.m. CT, FS1)

Sat., Sept. 14 » Central Michigan at Illinois (11 a.m. CT, Peacock) – Homecoming

Fri., Sept. 20 » Illinois at Nebraska (7 p.m. CT, FOX) – previously announced

Sat., Sept. 28 » Illinois at Penn State (2:30/3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT, TBA)

Sat., Oct. 26 » Illinois at Oregon (2:30/3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT, TBA)

The rest of the 2024 schedule will be announced during the in-season television network selection process.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.