The six holidays you should be booking this month

Book a 2024 trip to Vietnam now to bag the best deals - Shutterstock

Whether you’re keen to capitalise on this week’s unseasonably balmy weather with a last-minute UK jaunt, or to get ahead of the game by booking an antidote to the inevitable cold mornings and long nights on the horizon, there’s nothing more satisfying than knowing you have a trip in the offing.

And why stop there? There’s plenty of reason to start thinking ahead to the adventures you can enjoy next year, too.

Operators often offer discounts to the forward-planning traveller, so it is worthwhile considering a spectacular, weather-beating trip in the new year – or even further into 2024.

Head to Cornwall for Halloween in half term

When: October

Why book now: Half term is nearly here, but it isn’t too late to book a getaway, including some rather unusual options – fitting for a Halloween holiday. English Heritage sites like Pendennis Castle, near Falmouth in Cornwall, have a week of spooky activities planned, from “potion school” to a site-wide “magic quest”.

To make the most of the nights drawing in, twin the sessions with time in a cosy campervan – an undeniably memorable way to ward off winter spirits (and worries about going back to school). Best of all, it’s an affordable way to travel.

Pendennis Castle has a week of spooky activities planned this Halloween - English Heritage Trust / Ed Shepherd

What to book: Yescapa (020 3695 3852) offers campervan hire across the country. Pick up Bertha (sleeps four, plus pets) near Exeter, and journey through the West Country. From £81 per day.

Family-friendly Finland

When: December

Why book now: What better time to experience a winter wonderland than December? The wild forests and frozen lakes of Hossa National Park, Finland, are the perfect place to usher in the Christmas period. Take on outdoor activities like husky sledding, ice fishing, and survival skills, then end the day in the envy-inducing calm of a traditional Finnish sauna. Best of all, there’s a high likelihood of spotting the northern lights.

Husky sledding in Finland is an exhilarating winter excursion - Getty

What to book: Families Worldwide (01962 302 062) offers seven nights’ B&B in a log cabin for £1,195 per adult and £1,095 per child, including six lunches, six dinners and activities. Flights excluded.

The get-ahead getaway to Vietnam and Cambodia

When: Throughout 2024

Why book now: For the organised traveller, booking early can reap serious rewards. In fact, the more spectacular, the more it pays to think far ahead.

Take a Mekong River cruise – a leisurely, luxurious way to see the lush landscapes of Vietnam and Cambodia. Glide past the waterway’s untouched islands, and take in floating markets and outrageously beautiful landscapes, away from the chaos of city life – although be sure to try the gloriously fresh, local food when calling into port.

Best of all, having it booked will see you through the winter blues – safe in the knowledge that next year’s holiday is going to be a trip of a lifetime.

What to book: Wendy Wu Tours (0808 3046 136) offers a Magical Mekong Cruise and Beach Holiday from £2,499pp for 14 nights. It includes flights, transfers, accommodation, shore excursions, onboard entertainment and meals, entrance fees, plus visa fees for UK passport holders. Bookings made by October 31 2023 receive a four-night “paradise beach and spa holiday” for free, saving up to £500pp.

Get festive in Berlin

When: December

Why book now: See a familiar city in a much more cosy way by visiting its Christmas markets. Berlin has some of the world’s greatest – with medieval hustle and bustle, glittering fairy lights, and all the Glühwein you can drink.

For those unfamiliar with the city, twin the nighttime shopping with a wander through the beautiful Tierpark, which is, naturally, lit up by festive light installations throughout the season. Remember to try the gingerbread – and to pack for snow.

Berlin's Christmas markets are up there with the best of them - Getty

What to book: Kirker Holidays (020 7593 2283) offers a three-night stay for the price of two at the five-star Hotel de Rome. From £986pp, including a 72-hour Berlin Museum Pass.

Indulge in artistic Eastbourne

When: October - December

Why book now: For the first time ever, the exhibition of the Turner Prize’s four shortlisted artists has taken over the Towner Gallery in Eastbourne. It’s a great excuse to visit the increasingly hip seaside resort.

After taking in the artworks (by Jesse Darling, Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim and Barbara Walker), take a walk along the chalk cliffs, or head to the Victorian pier. Happily, the town is now dotted with historic pubs and award-winning restaurants, meaning you’ll be hard-pressed to find a favourite.

Grand Hotel Eastbourne is currently running a promotion for 25 per cent off the price of a suite - Grand Hotel Eastbourne

What to book: The five-star Grand Hotel Eastbourne (01323 412345), situated adjacent to the Towner Gallery, is currently running a promotion for 25 per cent off the price of a suite. An overnight stay costs from £174.50 pp, including breakfast and use of the hotel’s two swimming pools. The offer is available for stays Sunday to Friday from now until 21 December 2023, by quoting the code AUTUMN23.

Strap your boots on in Gran Canaria

When: November

Why book now: Grim winter weather might be off-putting to ramblers in the UK, but the promise of sun in warmer climes means a walking holiday can be a delightful option.

Take a hiking trip to Gran Canaria, where high mountain ranges, endless plains and deep valleys make even the most difficult scramble rewarding. The nature might lure you to the island – think verdant meadows and aromatic pine forests – but let the culture tempt you too.

The old quarters of Vegueta and Triana, in the historic port capital of Las Palmas, are far away from the traditional fly-and-flop break.

Get those steps in with a hiking trip through Gran Canaria - Getty

What to book: Ramblers Walking Holidays (01707 331133) offers a seven-night trip throughout the winter, including return flights, half-board accommodation and local transport. From £1,400pp.

Cross-country ski in Norway

When: December

Why book now: The mountains above Lillehammer played host to the Winter Olympics in 1994, and have remained a spectacular place for cross-country skiing, with everyone from professional teams to absolute beginners enjoying its tranquil slopes.

For a true winter wonderland, head to Norway in December - Getty

Skiers can glide alongside frozen lakes and over icy moorland all day, then warm up by open fires in the town’s atmospheric log cabins – or venture to nearby Oslo.

What to book: Inn Travel (01653 617000) runs seven-night, half-board trips from £1,520pp, including flights, transfers from Oslo, lunch packs and use of cross-country trails. Avoid flying by taking the return rail option from London, from £1,915pp.

Do you have any holidays coming up? Let us know where you are off to in the comments below