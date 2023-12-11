Six high school prospects the Hurricanes can try to flip in final days before Early Signing Period

The Hurricanes have found success on the recruiting trail lately when trying to flip prospects from previous commitments.

Miami made a big splash when it flipped five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott from Ohio State on Nov. 29. More recently, the Hurricanes landed defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, who had decommitted from Florida earlier this month.

With just over a week until the Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 20, there are several more prospects the Hurricanes staff would like to sway from their current pledges.

Cedrick Bailey

Bailey, the star quarterback for Chaminade-Madonna, had another strong season while leading the Lions to their third straight state championship. Bailey finished his senior season with a completion percentage over 71 percent, 3,125 passing yards and 47 touchdown passes with just six interceptions.

Bailey, a three-star prospect, has been committed to N.C. State since March 13. Miami offered him a scholarship on Nov. 19, but it may have been too late. Bailey posted, “I’m locked in,” on social media on Friday night.

Armondo Blount

Blount, a Miami Central star who reclassified from the 2025 class to 2024, spent a little over a month as a Miami commit before flipping to rival FSU.

Could he flip back before putting pen to paper? Possibly, and the Hurricanes are not giving up on adding the local star. The Hurricanes had an in-home visit with Blount, hoping to sway the five-star prospect.

Blount had 58 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks this season.

Adarius Hayes

Hayes, a four-star linebacker, has been committed to Florida since Jan. 28, but he could follow Jackson in changing his itinerary from Gainesville to Coral Gables.

Hayes, ranked 70th in the nation and No. 7 in his position in 247Sports’ composite rankings, had 108 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception for Largo High this season.

Jordan Lyle

Lyle, a star running back for St. Thomas Aquinas, helped lead the Raiders to their fifth straight state championship over the weekend.

Lyle has been committed to Ohio State since April 29 but the Hurricanes will still try to flip him. Last December, Miami convinced former Ohio State commit Mark Fletcher Jr. to pick UM, and Fletcher became a key contributor to the Hurricanes’ offense. Lyle has shown interest in the Hurricanes, taking multiple visits to UM during the season.

Lyle racked up 1,259 rushing yards and 20 scores for the state-champion Raiders this season.

Ellis Robinson IV

Robinson would be a massive flip for the Hurricanes if they could convince the five-star prospect to pick Miami.

Robinson considered the Hurricanes but has been committed to Georgia since Feb. 1. However, the Bulldogs’ defensive backs coach, Fran Brown, left to become Syracuse’s new coach.

Robinson, a star at Bradenton’s IMG Academy, is rated the No. 3 player in the class and No. 1 cornerback.

Jeremiah Smith

If the Hurricanes could flip Jeremiah Smith, it would be the coup of all recruiting coups. From afar, it seems like UM would be in good position to land him. Smith is a South Florida star in Miami’s backyard and plays for Chaminade-Madonna, which has sent several players to the Hurricanes over the last few years.

But Smith has been committed to Ohio State since Dec. 14, 2022, and has not wavered from it despite talking up other schools, including Miami.

Smith racked up 1,389 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 90 catches this season. He is the No. 1 player in the 2024 class and would be a game-changer if he flipped to the Hurricanes.