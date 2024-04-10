Six held in hunt for carjack killers of South African footballer Luke Fleurs

Luke Fleurs in action for his previous club Supersport United, based in Pretoria, last year - MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX VIA AP

Six men have been arrested over the murder of a South African footballer in a Johannesburg carjacking, police have announced.

Luke Fleurs, a 24-year-old defender with the Johannesburg club Kaizer Chiefs, was targeted by two men as he queued to refill his Volkswagen Golf at a petrol station last week.

They ordered him out of the vehicle at gunpoint and when he got out, one of them shot him in the upper body before they drove off in the car.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, a week after the killing, in Slovoville, Soweto. The footballer’s car was found on Monday, already stripped down.

Investigators believe the men arrested are part of a syndicate behind other carjackings in Gauteng province.

Carjackings, in which robbers steal occupied vehicles, often at gunpoint, are rife in South Africa, and frequently escalate into killings.

“Police have arrested six suspects for the alleged hijacking and murder,” police spokesman Mavela Masondo said on Wednesday.

Luke Fleurs during a match against Japan at the Tokyo Olympics - FRANCK FIFE/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs are one of South Africa’s top teams, having won a record 53 domestic trophies including 13 league championships. Fleurs joined them last year, having previously played for SuperSport United.

The former under-23 international also represented South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Zizi Kodwa, the country’s sports minister, said he was “saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime”.

South Africa suffers a soaring rate of violent crime, and the issue is likely to be a central political issue leading up to the general election next month.

Almost 84 murders a day were recorded between October and December, according to official figures.

