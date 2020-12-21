Six harsh truths the Vikings have to confront after the season

Minnesota had a lot riding on its Week 15 game.

With their loss to the Bears, the Vikings playoff chances dropped to just 3%. It’s not completely over, but the postseason is a long shot at this point.

On account of that, the team should start looking ahead and that involves some reflection. The Vikings are a good team, but they clearly have some problems — in pretty much all phases of the game — that need to be fixed.

So, it’s harsh truth time. Here are some things that may be hard to hear if you’re the Vikings, but you have to consider anyway:

Even with Michael Pierce and Danielle Hunter, the team needs to improve the defensive line

Pierce, arguably the Vikings' biggest free agency signing of this year, opted out of 2020. He'll be a big help once he's back on the field. Hunter is, of course, a very impactful player. However, with those two back, the other starters on the defensive line could be Ifeadi Odenigbo and Shamar Stephen. From what I've seen from those two this year, it might be time to find replacements. If not, Hunter can be honed in on in the passing game, and running backs will still find lanes up the middle with Stephen hypothetically in the three-technique spot.

The Vikings have to find a new left guard

There is some good news in regards to this one: the Vikings don't have nearly as many holes on the offensive line anymore. Ezra Cleveland has played well in the right guard spot. If Riley Reiff isn't on the team next year due to the Vikings' salary cap situation, Cleveland could slot over at left tackle. I think right now, the best offensive line unit the team can have is Reiff at left tackle and Cleveland at right guard. Whether the Vikings are able to keep Reiff or not, the team has to find a replacement for Dakota Dozier. He has not looked like a starting-caliber offensive lineman this season. Unfortunately, neither has Dru Samia, so it seems like Minnesota may to have to go for a draftee or free agent as a replacement.

The team has to rely on the passing game more

In the first matchup between the Bears and the Vikings, Minnesota won without thriving in the run game. That was a big departure from the wins over the Lions and the Packers right before that. This game, Dalvin Cook was able to find more space, but it didn't matter, due to the struggles on defense. The Vikings need to realize that focusing on the passing game a little more will lead to more points. Even teams like Carolina can shut down Minnesota's run game if it makes it a priority. Cook is great, but with how poorly this defense has played, the Vikings can't just rely on the run game. I know, I know, the team gets players back next year, but the defensive back group might be missing Anthony Harris, due to his level of play commanding a decent contract. There's reason to believe the pass coverage might stay relatively the same, maybe even get worse without Harris. The offense has to be more high-octane next season. Especially when you consider how a heavy work load affects a running back. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen will be a big help.

Minnesota should move on from TE Kyle Rudolph

Rudolph has a big contract and the Vikings simply have more pressing needs than tight end at the moment. It's not on him as a player, but Rudolph should probably not be in next season's plan, in order for the team to fill other holes. Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin have both played well this year, so it makes sense to save money in cap space and cut Rudolph.

The Vikings might have to upgrade multiple special teams positions

Minnesota's punt returning has simply not cut it this year. K.J. Osborn and Chad Beebe have not made much of an impact in the return game. Beebe had a muffed punt and Osborn has had fumble problems in that area as well. The Vikings kicker, Dan Bailey, had a nice bounce-back game, but with how he kicked against the Jaguars and Buccaneers, it might be time to start looking at other options.

The Vikings are stuck with Kirk Cousins — for now

I want to preface this by saying that most of the blame for this season cannot be put on Cousins. I also think he's a fine quarterback. I used to think that if Cousins kept making strides, he could be the answer for Minnesota's deep playoff run. I don't think that anymore. With how this team is constructed, the Vikings need a more consistent quarterback than Cousins. Yes, he has had stellar games. He's also had more good ones than bad ones since the bye week. But he still had that game against the Falcons. He still had that game against the Colts. When he's under pressure, he struggles to evade defenders. I think Cousins is — at worst — still an above average quarterback in the NFL. With how important the quarterback position is, though, it would behoove the Vikings to go for other options. Minnesota is likely locked into Cousins until at least 2022 and probably 2023, due to his contract. However, the team can find low-cost quarterbacks in the NFL draft. The Eagles are probably glad they did that this year. Cousins is not the team's problem. I used to think he was even a long-term solution to the quarterback situation. Now, I think he's had too many down games to warrant keeping him for years to come. Replacing him starts with the NFL draft.