Six guys the White Sox could make the next star of the rebuild with the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft

The MLB Draft gets started Monday, the next opportunity for the rebuilding White Sox to add to their group of star prospects.

Unlike the NBA and NFL Drafts, even the best players in baseball's draft aren't household names. College basketball and college football are as popular as the leagues they feed into. The same can't be said for college baseball and the majors, which surely has something to do with the game's minor league system.

But the White Sox will be adding one of those best players Monday night. They own the No. 3 pick after 2018's 100-loss campaign, so like last year, when they selected Nick Madrigal with the No. 4 pick, their first-round pick could become one of the highest-ranked prospects in the organization rather quickly. It doesn't necessarily mean he'll be ready for the bigs come Opening Day 2020 - Madrigal's playing at Class A Winston-Salem a year after being drafted - but he'll soon be top of mind to a hungry White Sox fan base.

This grouping isn't based on any inside info of who the White Sox are considering with the No. 3 pick, but it's a list of logical possibilities considering how highly the White Sox are picking. The five position players are the five highest ranked players in the draft, per MLB Pipeline, with the highest ranked pitcher thrown in there for a little positional diversity.

Nick Hostetler, the man in charge of the White Sox draft, is expected to share some pre-draft thoughts later this week, perhaps providing more specifics about what kind of player the White Sox are looking at. But the silver lining of being a team in the thick of a rebuilding project is that the draft picks are generally high ones. The White Sox are assured a highly touted prospect and a really good baseball player when they pick third Monday.

Who might that be? Here are some possibilities.

Adley Rutschman, C, Oregon State University

A lot of things would have to break the White Sox way for them to land Rutschman, who is considered by experts to be the best player in the draft. Rutschman is a former teammate of Madrigal's at Oregon State, where he was the Most Outstanding Player when the Beavers won the College World Series last summer. And he's soon to be one of baseball's uber prospects, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the best hitter and best player in the draft.

Want proof? In 52 games this season at Oregon State, Rutschman has a career-best .427/.584/.772 slash line to go along with 16 homers and an ungodly 36:69 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Mercy.

Rutschman is rated as above average at hitting, power hitting, fielding, throwing and as an overall player. And the fact that he hits that well and plays catcher that well should be very attractive for any team.

The problem with Rutschman when it comes to the White Sox is that there are two teams picking ahead of them, so even if for some reason the Baltimore Orioles want to go in a different direction, the White Sox would need the Kansas City Royals to go in a different direction, too, in order to have Rutschman fall in their lap. Considering how highly thought of Rutschman is, that would figure to be unlikely.

But stranger things have happened, and while it's difficult to project a draftee into plans as short-term as next season, when the White Sox could be making their transition from rebuilding mode to contention mode, there's little doubt that Rutschman would fit in with a contending White Sox team.

Yes, Zack Collins is a catcher and was the team's first-round pick just three years ago and is on the doorstep of the majors playing at Triple-A Charlotte. But questions about his defense have hounded him since he was drafted and have yet to go away, leading to speculation that his future might be at another position. And if that's the case, there would be room for a long-term catcher. After all, MLB Pipeline describes Rutschman as "outstanding behind the plate, with excellent hands, agility and a very strong throwing arm."

It's all very tantalizing, but remember that two teams would have to pass up on all that Rutschman brings in order for the White Sox to have a chance at him. It doesn't sound likely. But if he's there at No. 3, oh boy.

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas)

MLB Pipeline recently did a ranking of the best shortstop draft prospects since 1987. Witt ranked second.

That ought to tell you what the experts think of this kid, the son of former major league pitcher Bobby Witt, who spent 16 seasons in the big leagues. In those rankings, only Alex Rodriguez ranked higher. Witt was placed ahead of Chipper Jones, Manny Machado, Derek Jeter, Carlos Correa and both Upton brothers.

That's a lot of pressure for an 18-year-old kid, but it's a mouth-watering idea for the teams that have the opportunity to draft him. Thing is, there not be many of those. Like the Orioles are expected to go with Rutschman at No. 1, the Royals are expected to go with Witt at No. 2. That takes another elite option off the board for the White Sox, should everything play out as expected.

Should Witt fall past Baltimore and Kansas City, though, the White Sox would have the opportunity to do something they haven't done often in recent years: draft a high schooler with their first pick. They haven't taken a high schooler with their first pick since Courtney Hawkins in 2012. And before Hawkins, their most recent first-pick high schooler was Providence Catholic product Kris Honel in 2001. The organizational preference under Hostetler has been for college players, but the White Sox could very realistically take a high schooler Monday.

Will it be Witt? If it is, the White Sox would be getting someone with a ton of hype, as if him being ranked as a better draft prospect than Jones, Jeter and Machado didn't give that away.

Witt's being billed as a potential five-tool player, and MLB Pipeline lauds his speed-and-power combo as giving him 20-20 potential. The description of his defense ought to get fans excited, too: "Witt covers plenty of ground at shortstop, has quick hands and possesses the arm strength to make all the necessary throws." Witt was the MVP of the Under Armour All-America Game and won the High School Home Run Derby.

Like Rutschman, it doesn't seem the White Sox will have the chance to snap up Witt. But keep him on the radar should things go unexpectedly somewhere in the first two picks Monday night.

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, University of California

If the White Sox are looking for pop, Vaughn is the way to go at No. 3.

MLB Pipeline ranks Vaughn's power as the best in the draft (though they list Rutschman and Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday as being right behind Vaughn), certainly justified by the 50 home runs he's launched in three years in a Cal uniform. Vaughn has also walked 53 times this season and owns a 1.267 OPS for the Golden Bears.

As good as his junior-year numbers are, his sophomore-year numbers were better. He won the Golden Spikes Award (best player in college baseball) in 2018 thanks to 23 homers, 63 RBIs and a .402/.531/.819 slash line. It's no wonder that he was an honorable mention in MLB Pipeline's evaluation of the best hitter in the draft, a title they bestowed upon Rutschman.

Obviously Vaughn can swing it. But, as MLB Pipeline describes him, "he's a first baseman only, though he thinks he could handle third or the outfield." What kind of fit does that make him for the White Sox if they hope to integrate the player they take Monday into the planned contention window?

There were questions about whether Jake Burger, the White Sox 2017 first-round pick, could stick at third base, questions amplified by his dual Achilles tears last year. The logical landing spot if his bat can still develop after the injuries? First base. The questions about Collins' defense could send him to first base. Eloy Jimenez has had some defensive adventures in left field this season, and while the White Sox have no intention on giving up on him as an outfielder, fans are already wondering if he should be moved to first base. Jose Abreu is due to become a free agent, but it sure sounds like he's a part of the team's plans beyond 2019.

That's a lot of potential first basemen of the future. Would throwing someone who, from the jump, is only able to play first base into the mix a wise use of that draft pick? If the White Sox believe Vaughn is the best player at No. 3, then they'll make room for him. They had no problem taking Madrigal even with Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada penciled in as the middle infield of the future last summer.

But it seems like it could potentially be limiting. We'll see what the White Sox think if they end up taking Vaughn.

CJ Abrams, SS, Blessed Trinity Catholic High School (Georgia)

Want to know who the experts think the White Sox will take Monday night? It's Abrams. That's who MLB Pipeline has becoming the next rebuild star in their most recent mock draft. And from the way they rave about him, it doesn't sound like a bad move at all.

Jonathan Mayo wrote this about the White Sox at No. 3: "Assuming Rutschman and Witt go 1-2, this could end up being an internal debate between the toolsy, high-upside up-the-middle player in Abrams and the advanced college hitter in Vaughn."

Abrams is fast, described as having "game-changing speed," with MLB Pipeline saying he "uses his quickness to beat out bunts and grounders and has the instincts to develop into a premium base stealer." The site mentioned comps to Dee Gordon, the All-Star multi-positionalist currently playing for the Seattle Mariners, with more power.

But while Abrams is listed as a shortstop, there are questions as to whether that's where he'll play long term. Obviously the White Sox figure to be set at that position with Anderson, though as team brass will say plenty in the coming days, they're looking to take the best player available. If they believe that's Abrams, they'll worry about fitting him into the big league puzzle when the time comes.

It's been speculated that Abrams could end up at second base or in center field. If he ends up with the White Sox, he, in the dream scenario, would have to compete with Madrigal and Luis Robert for those respective spots, one would assume.

Like Witt, Abrams is a high schooler, and the White Sox draft history comes with that. He attended the same high school as former White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers and current White Sox farmhand Matt Skole. Would they be willing to make him just their fifth first-round high schooler this century? The experts seem to think so, but we'll have to wait until Monday to find out.

JJ Bleday, OF, Vanderbilt University

Another guy who could be the best hitter in the draft, Bleday is rated as an above average power hitter and an above average thrower from the outfield. His 25 homers were the most in college baseball during the regular season, and though he's not fast, he's got that strong arm that would be a nice addition to the White Sox outfield of the future considering Micker Adolfo's ongoing injury woes.

Bleday owns a 1.209 OPS with the Commodores and nearly has more RBIs this season than he did in his first two seasons at Vandy combined. MLB Pipeline counts him as one of the best hitters in the draft and one of the best power hitters in the draft.

So what's the downside? Well, the White Sox have a lot of outfielders. A lot, a lot. Seven of their top 11 prospects are outfielders: Jimenez, Robert, Luis Basabe, Adolfo, Blake Rutherford, Luis Gonzalez and Steele Walker. This figures to be the area of which Rick Hahn's front office might be able to deal away some depth in exchange for whatever the team might need down the road.

There's nothing wrong with adding another name to that list, of course, and having a bunch of really good outfielders is better than not. But perhaps with an opportunity such as this one, addressing a different position is a better way to go. But again, positional need is not going to dictate what the White Sox do Monday night. If they think Bleday is the best player available, then that's the way they'll go.

Nick Lodolo, P, Texas Christian University

As of right now, the highest picked Horned Frog ever is Lance Broadway, who the White Sox spent the No. 15 pick on back in 2005.

That could change this year with Lodolo, who is the highest rated pitcher in the draft, per MLB Pipeline. Do the White Sox once again want to make TCU history?

The only pitcher on this list, just because he's a pitcher, Lodolo is tall at 6-foot-6 and has 113 strikeouts this season to go along with his stellar 2.18 ERA. Here's how MLB Pipeline describes him: "Lodolo usually works at 90 to 94 mph and peaks at 96 with sink on his fastball, using his 6-foot-6 frame to deliver it on a steep downhill plane. He showed inconsistent feel for spinning a curveball in the past and is focusing instead on a tighter slider in the low 80s that has become a solid offering. He also sells his changeup well and it has good action at the plate, giving him three pitches that all can grade as plus at their best." So there's that.

Pitching has gone from a strength to a bit of a question mark for the White Sox as what looked like a well stocked rotation of the future is suddenly a Tune Squad bench of injury recoveries. That's not the case up and down the system, of course, but with Michael Kopech, Dane Dunning, Carlos Rodon and, to a lesser extent, Zack Burdi all in recovery from Tommy John surgery and Alec Hansen working his way back from a nightmarish 2018 campaign, questions abound when it comes to the team's pitching prospects.

Are things dire enough, though, that the White Sox would skip over a host of highly rated position players just to take the No. 1 ranked pitcher? Probably not, if you go by their strategy, which is to take the best player available.

So going by that logic, Lodolo might not stack up to Rutschman and Witt and Vaughn and Abrams. If the White Sox feel differently, maybe they end up scrubbing Broadway off the top of the TCU draft leaderboard.

