Six Georgia football assistant coaches get boost in annual pay including both coordinators

More than half of Kirby Smart’s Georgia football assistant coaches have received boosts in pay, led by offensive coordinator Mike Bobo who returned to that role last year.

Bobo’s pay is going from $1.02 million to $1.4 million, according to information obtained Friday by the Athens Banner-Herald in an open records request.

Bobo was one of five finalists last year for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant after taking over for Todd Monken who left for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. His pay was due to rise to just over $1.1 million heading into the 2024 season, according to his contract.

The former Colorado State head coach and Auburn and South Carolina coordinator returned to his alma mater and was promoted from analyst before last season. Georgia’s offense ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring (38.4), total offense (482.9) and passing (305.6).

Bobo is now the second highest-paid Georgia assistant coach. New co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was hired from Alabama at an annual salary of $1.3 million.

Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann also got a raise to bring his annual pay to $2 million from $1.902 million. Only Clemson offensive coordinator Garret Riley ($2.5 million) and Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb (just over $2 million) were paid at least $2 million among assistants last season, according to USA Today.

Schumann held the title co-defensive coordinator along with Will Muschamp in the 2022 season, but that changed to defensive coordinator last offseason. Schumann has been with Smart as inside linebackers coach since his first season in 2016.

Other raises for Georgia assistant coaches:

—Defensive line coach Tray Scott to $1.202 million from $1.002 million. His pay was already set to rise $1.1 million on July 1 under his contract.

—Tight ends coach Todd Hartley to $875,000 from $852,000

—Offensive line coach Stacy Searels to $775,000 from $752,000

—Outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe to $625,000 from $502,000.

In addition, director of strength and conditioning Scott Sinclair’s pay is now $600,000 a year, up from $552,000.

All of the raises took effect March 1.

Other support staffers with boosts in pay:

—Special teams coordinator Kirk Benedict from $400,000 from $187,000. He previously was special teams analyst but replaced Scott Cochran as special teams coordinator when Cochran and Georgia parted ways.

—Director of recruiting relations David Cooper's pay rose to $197,000 from $172,000.

—Assistant strength coach Lonnie Brown is now being paid $147,000 from $137,000 and assistant strength coach Markell Clark $114,700 from $107,000.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here are six Georgia football assistant coaches getting pay increases