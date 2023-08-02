Six Georgia Bulldogs ranked on 2024 NFL draft big board

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has turned the University of Georgia into a NFL draft production factory. The Bulldogs hold the record for most players selected from one school in any NFL draft (15 players in the 2022 draft).

Georgia kept the momentum going in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bulldogs had 10 players selected in the most recent draft including three first round picks.

Entering the 2023 college football season, Georgia is a popular pick to win a third consecutive national championship. Why is Georgia such a trendy pick?

Well, the Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships and returns a ton of NFL draft talent for the 2023 season.

Let’s take a dive into the six Georgia Bulldogs with the highest 2024 NFL draft stocks, per Tankathon:

6. Tight end Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers’ ability after the catch is special. He is a strong blocker. Bowers simply makes winning plays and should go off the board early in the 2024 NFL draft.

2022 season stats: 63 receptions for 942 yards and 10 total touchdowns

29. Safety Javon Bullard

Javon Bullard’s outstanding performance in the College Football Playoff is a big reason his draft stock has skyrocketed. Bullard has versatility and will move to safety after playing the nickel role in 2022. NFL teams love defensive backs that can mix up looks for the opposing offense.

2022 season stats: 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions

38. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter

Kamari Lassiter is a sure tackler. Lassiter also has strong coverage skills and is expected to be the Bulldogs’ top outside cornerback during the fall. NFL teams like physical cornerbacks that aren’t liabilities in the run game.

2022 season stats: 38 tackles and four pass deflections

48. Center Sedrick Van Pran

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran would have been a high selection in the 2023 NFL draft. His return to Athens allowed Georgia to return its entire interior offensive line.

Van Pran may be the top center in all of college football. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound center is a vocal leader and is stout in pass protection. Van Pran’s combination of consistency and experience are big reasons why he’ll play at the next level.

2022 season stats: 15 started games

52. Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse

Nazir Stackhouse may not have elite statistics, but he makes a big impact on the game. Stackhouse is a stout run defender. He earned first-team All-SEC recognition entering the fall.

2022 season stats: 33 total tackles and zero sacks

59. Offensive tackle Amarius Mims

Mims, a former five-star recruit, is expected to start for the Georgia Bulldogs at right tackle in 2023. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle’s NFL draft stock will heavily depend on his 2023 season. Mims excels as a run blocker.

2022 season stats: played in 12 games

