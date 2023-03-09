Six Georgia Bulldogs go in first three rounds of NFL mock draft, including a busy round one

Luke Easterling of recently released his 2023 three round NFL mock draft.

Easterling has four Georgia Bulldogs being taken in the first round, which consists of only 31 selections because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick for tampering violations. He does have a fifth Bulldog going at No. 32, though. So if this were any other year, that would equate to five first rounders.

In 2021, Georgia set a school record when it had nine players selected in the draft. In 2022, the Bulldogs shattered that record, sending 15 players to the NFL, including five first-round picks from the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s a look at Easterlings projections for the six Georgia Bulldogs in this three round mock draft:

7. Chicago Bears (from LV)* | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Via DraftWire:

After trading down three times and adding three additional first-round picks (and a second-rounder), the Bears still manage to land the most talented player in the entire draft. Carter’s current legal situation could obviously impact his draft stock, but in terms of what he brings on the field, this would be a massive win for Chicago, especially after loading up on extra draft capital.

Carter missed part of the 2022 college football season with a knee injury, but he returned and was a key player in Georgia’s championship run.

Over the past two seasons, Carter has 69 total tackles, six sacks and four pass deflections. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle has incredible athleticism and is excellent at both stopping the run and rushing the passer.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Via Draft Wire:

This defensive front needs all kinds of help, and in this scenario, the Falcons don’t have to look far for an impact player. A highly touted recruit, Smith missed most of last season with a torn pectoral, but reminded everyone of his rare athleticism with a stellar performance at the NFL Scouting Combine that could launch him into the top-10 conversation.

Story continues

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith really turned heads at the 2023 NFL combine in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound pass rusher showed off his explosive lower body with a 41.5-inch vertical jump. Only three linebackers have ever recorded a higher vertical jump in NFL combine history (one of them is former Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall).

Smith also ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any linebacker at the combine with a time of 4.39 seconds. Smith is the heaviest player to have a vertical jump over 40 inches and a 40-yard dash under 4.4 seconds.

14. New England Patriots | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Via Draft Wire:

This offense is stale, and lacks playmaking and explosiveness, so a wide receiver is possible here. But tackle is the more pressing need, and with Jones still on the board, it’s an easy choice for the Pats, who need to make life as easy on Mac Jones as possible.

Jones, a first-team All-SEC offensive lineman, started all 15 games at left tackle for Georgia during the 2022 season.

A former five-star recruit out of Lithonia, Georgia, Jones redshirted his first season in Athens and played in every game during Georgia’s back-to-back title runs.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Via Draft Wire:

This draft has to be all about giving Trevor Lawrence as many resources as possible. Right tackle is a possibility if Jawaan Taylor doesn’t re-sign, but Washington might be too good to pass up here. Evan Engram is back on the franchise tag, but he’s a pass-catching specialist that doesn’t bring Washington’s blocking prowess to the table. Washington is a rare athlete with limitless potential.

Georgia will not be able to replace Darnell Washington’s combination of size, speed and selflessness. The Dawgs gained a taste of life without Washington in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia will have trouble finding as strong a blocker as Washington. Additionally, Washington was a tough match up in the passing game. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end caught 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.

Washington’s combination of size, speed and experience makes him an ideal NFL tight end. Washington is a great blocker and should perform well at the 2023 NFL combine.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ringo, a former five-star recruit, is considered one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft.

Ringo finished his career with back-to-back national championships at Georgia. Ringo recorded 42 tackles (37 solo), one forced fumble, and two interceptions during the 2022 college football season.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound cornerback has ideal size and speed for the position. Ringo is a great tackler and consistently has tight coverage.

74. New York Jets | Georgia S Christopher Smith II

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Smith is an excellent tackler and sniffs out opposing plays very well. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound safety reads plays very quickly and plays the game much faster than his 4.62 second official 40-yard dash time.

NFL teams will care more about Smith’s tape than his 40-yard dash time. Smith’s anticipation and awareness are outstanding. He often looks like the fastest player on the field when he comes flying down from the safety position to make a tackle in the backfield (he had five tackles for a loss in 2022).

Smith’s productivity has already caught the eyes of NFL draft scouts. He intercepted six passes over his final two seasons in Athens. Smith recorded 61 tackles in his last year at Georgia and had a memorable blocked kick return for a touchdown against LSU.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire