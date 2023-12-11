Six Georgia Bulldogs make AP All-SEC team

Six Georgia Bulldogs have made the AP All-SEC team including four players on the All-SEC first team. Georgia had a pair of unanimous All-SEC first team picks in center Sedrick Van Pran and tight end Brock Bowers. Just five players were unanimous All-SEC selections.

Georgia is 12-1 entering the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs only loss of the season came to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game.

Five of Georgia’s six All-SEC selections have upcoming NFL draft decisions to make. The Bulldogs are expected to have a bunch of players selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

What six Georgia Bulldogs made the All-SEC team? Who are Georgia’s biggest snubs?

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge

All SEC first-team

Class: Junior

Stats: 12 games played

Center Sedrick Van Pran

All SEC first-team (unanimous)



Class: Junior

Stats: 13 games played

Tight end Brock Bowers

All SEC first-team (unanimous)



Class: Junior

Stats: 56 receptions, 714 receiving yards, and six touchdowns



Safety Malaki Starks

All SEC first-team



Class: Sophomore



Stats: 51 tackles and two interceptions



Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse

All SEC second-team



Class: Senior



Stats: 21 tackles, one interception, and two sacks



Safety Javon Bullard

All SEC second-team



Class: Junior



Stats: 55 tackles and two interceptions

Georgia's top All-SEC snubs

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter is Georgia’s top snub from the AP All-SEC team. Additionally, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, cornerback Tykee Smith, and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson all deserve consideration. Mims, McConkey, and Dumas-Johnson all battled injuries this season.

