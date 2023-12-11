Six Georgia Bulldogs make AP All-SEC team
Six Georgia Bulldogs have made the AP All-SEC team including four players on the All-SEC first team. Georgia had a pair of unanimous All-SEC first team picks in center Sedrick Van Pran and tight end Brock Bowers. Just five players were unanimous All-SEC selections.
Georgia is 12-1 entering the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs only loss of the season came to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game.
Five of Georgia’s six All-SEC selections have upcoming NFL draft decisions to make. The Bulldogs are expected to have a bunch of players selected in the 2024 NFL draft.
What six Georgia Bulldogs made the All-SEC team? Who are Georgia’s biggest snubs?
Offensive guard Tate Ratledge
All SEC first-team
Class: Junior
Stats: 12 games played
Center Sedrick Van Pran
All SEC first-team (unanimous)
Class: Junior
Stats: 13 games played
Tight end Brock Bowers
All SEC first-team (unanimous)
Class: Junior
Stats: 56 receptions, 714 receiving yards, and six touchdowns
Safety Malaki Starks
All SEC first-team
Class: Sophomore
Stats: 51 tackles and two interceptions
Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse
All SEC second-team
Class: Senior
Stats: 21 tackles, one interception, and two sacks
Safety Javon Bullard
All SEC second-team
Class: Junior
Stats: 55 tackles and two interceptions
Georgia's top All-SEC snubs
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter is Georgia’s top snub from the AP All-SEC team. Additionally, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, cornerback Tykee Smith, and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson all deserve consideration. Mims, McConkey, and Dumas-Johnson all battled injuries this season.