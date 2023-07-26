Six Gators sign first NFL contracts heading into 2023 season

As NFL training camps begin, so do the careers of six former Gators drafted back in April. Anthony Richardson, Amari Burney, Gervon Dexter, Ventrell Miller, Justin Shorter and O’Cyrus Torrence are all signed to four-year rookie deals worth a combined $59,684,738, according to Spotrac.com.

Richardson leads the group with a fully-guaranteed $33,994,031 deal as the Indianapolis Colts’ fourth overall pick. Dexter, Chicago’s second-round pick, is getting $6,723,728 with $5,056,856 (75%) guaranteed. Torrence was also a second-rounder (Buffalo), picked six spots after Dexter, and will be paid $6,220,978, with $3,307,120 (53%) guaranteed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Miller’s deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars is worth $4,576,936, with $736,936 (16%) guaranteed, and Shorter, a fifth-round pick, also signed with the Bills for $4,163,948, with $323,948 (7.8%) in bonuses. Finally, Amari Burney agreed to a $4,005,116 deal with Las Vegas, getting $165,116 (4.1%) guaranteed.

Six players draft is hardly a record for Florida, but 2023 was a good bounce-back year for Gators football after the 2022 draft saw just three Gators come off the board — Kaiir Elam, Zach Carter and Dameon Pierce.

Year 1 of the Napier era produced good results in the draft, and that can’t hurt Florida’s recruiting efforts down the line.

More Gators in NFL!

Former Gators QB Anthony Richardson signs lucrative rookie contract

Two former Gators among CBS Sports' NFL breakout players this season

WATCH: Former Gator Anthony Richardson plays in pickup basketball game

Anthony Richardson sees similarities between UF and NFL camps

Former Gators safety among UDFAs most likely to make an NFL roster

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire