After six games, No. 16 FAMU has a perfectly placed bye week to focus on FAMU | G. Thomas

The Florida A&M Rattlers are exactly where they want to be and should be.

Through six games, the Rattlers (5-1, 4-0 SWAC) have shown that they’re the class of the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season after beating rivals Southern Jaguars 26-19 in Baton Rouge last Saturday.

FAMU, ranked No. 16 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll while riding a four-game winning streak, can and should rest and focus on FAMU for the Week 7 bye.

And for good reason.

Those guys have been road warriors for the last two weeks, taking back-to-back bus trips to Mississippi Valley in Week 5, followed by Southern in Week 6 ― and leaving victorious in both.

"We'll try to get rested up," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said at Monday's SWAC coaches availability.

"The expectations are through the roof. We're not playing our best ball, but giving ourselves a chance to win games. We'll continue to work on the little things."

FAMU-Southern was a hotly-contested showdown that will go down as one of the best SWAC games of the season.

I'm convinced that those two teams’ chapters have not closed this season yet.

The Rattlers (SWAC East) and the Jaguars (SWAC West) will meet again on Dec. 2 at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium to decide who will represent the SWAC in the HBCU Celebration Bowl.

Yep, I said it.

FAMU will host a playoff game for the first time since head coach Billy Joe’s Rattlers beat Troy State in the Division I-AA (now FCS) first round in 1998.

But let’s not look too far ahead.

Next, the Rattlers will be on the road (or in the air) to Houston to face a relatively unfamiliar opponent in the SWAC West’s Texas Southern Tigers (1-4, 0-2 SWAC) on Oct. 21. FAMU and TSU have met just 12 times, with the Rattlers leading the all-time head-to-head 10-2 (last played in 2017; FAMU won 29-7).

This week, FAMU should prioritize the mental part of football to build off some outstanding performances while trying to get their top players as close to 100 percent as possible.

Starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa and the FAMU offense just performed well against the 14th FCS defense, Southern. Moussa, who was the topic of social media criticism in the previous game against MVSU, silenced the naysayers by completing 31 of 53 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns at Southern.

The Rattlers’ Dark Cloud Defense, ranked fifth in FCS total defense, showed they were human against Southern, who troubled them early on the ground. But, the unit still managed to stymie the Jaguars, allowing them to gain at least 25 yards on only three of 12 total drives to remain one of the nation’s best defenses.

Linebacker Isaiah Major — three double-digit tackle games this season. Defensive end Anthony Dunn Jr. — leads the SWAC (and 17th in FCS) with 10.5 tackles for loss.

All-SWAC First Team left tackle Jalen Goss has been sidelined since suffering an injury in the Rattlers’ 23-10 SWAC East win over the Alabama State Hornets. Goss headlines a host of FAMU offensive linemen battling injuries midway through the season.

Preseason All-SWAC First Team selection wide receiver Jah’Marae Sheread is another guy who has to get healthy. An already banged-up Sheread got knocked out of the game after taking a pretty clean hit from a Southern defender.

Defensively, Preseason All-SWAC nose guard Gentle Hunt is on track for a career year even while playing through injuries. You probably can’t tell he’s hurt from his 22 tackles (eight for loss) and 2.5 sacks stat line.

Now, FAMU has to operate as the top dog, which is foreign territory for the team.

The Rattlers are atop the entire SWAC after six games instead of playing catchup and hoping for the leaders to lose twice, similar to the last two seasons, trailing eventual league champs Jackson State each year.

How the Rattlers manage this perfectly placed bye week while being the class of the SWAC can work wonders for the remainder of the season that includes five regular season games.

"We got to stay hungry and understand the goals that we want four ourselves is still out there — and we're in controlling that destiny right now," Simmons said.

"We have to stay vigilant in how we approach the game. We have to have that relentless focus to understand what's at stake and how much better we have to play to be the team we're capable of being."

A look ahead at FAMU's remaining games

FAMU's remaining opponents: Texas Southern (Oct. 21), Prairie View A&M (Oct. 28/Homecoming), Alabama A&M (Nov. 4), Lincoln (Nov. 11), Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 18/Florida Classic).

Those are all SWAC games except the Week 11 matchup against NCAA Division II Lincoln (California).

FAMU should be favored in all those games as the five teams combine for an 8-21 record. PVAMU and AAMU are tied at 3-3 for the top record of the Rattlers' leftover matchups.

The Rattlers’ next opponent, Texas Southern, returns from a bye week and travels to Bethune-Cookman this Saturday.

FAMU's top performers through first six games

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa: 58 completion percentage, 1,569 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions

Wide Receiver Marcus Riley: 20 receptions for 329 yards, three touchdowns

Tight End Kamari Young: 15 catches for 206 yards, one touchdown

Nose Guard Gentle Hunt: 22 tackles (eight for loss), 2.5 sacks

Defensive End Anthony Dunn Jr.: 31 tackles (10.5 for loss), eight quarterback hurries, 6.5 sacks

Linebacker Isaiah Major: 51 tackles (7.5 for loss), two sacks, one interception

Honorable Mention — Running Back Terrell Jennings: 44 rushing attempts for 234 yards (5.3 yards per carry), four touchdowns

