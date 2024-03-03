Six FSU football players we're excited to play with in EA Sports College Football 25 game

Following a 10-year hiatus EA Sports College Football 25 will finally be released this summer.

Florida State football will be one of the teams 134 FBS schools featured in the game.

FSU players will have the opportunity to have their name and likeness represented in the game. According to The Athletic, each player will receive $600 and a copy of the game (a $70 value), if the player opts into being featured in the game.

If a player opts out, they'll be represented with a generic player avatar, ala Barry Bonds in MLB video games.

Here are six players we're looking forward to playing with in the newest edition of the college football video game.

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback

DJ Uiagalelei talks at a newcomer availability

Uiagalelei is one of the FSU players who have already announced they are opting into the new game.

He is a player made to play in video games with one of the best arms in college football and good speed to boot. With his size, he could be like playing with Indianapolis Colts's quarterback and former Florida standout Anthony Richardson in the Madden franchise.

Richardson is listed at 6-foot-4, like Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei is six pounds heavier than Richardson, though Richardson is like the more willing runner.

With the speed the Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell have put together, Uiagalelei will be fun to play with.

Luke Kromenhoek, Quarterback

Florida State football freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek speaks at a newcomer availability on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Let's be honest, no one is going to play just one season during the week of the release of this game.

No, the best part of the game is usually attempting to build a dynasty and winning multiple National Championships for your favorite team.

Uiagalelei has one year of eligibility remaining. Kromenhoek is the future of the Seminoles at the quarterback position and one of the best recruits in the 2024 recruiting class.

Once he takes the reigns, possibly as soon as the 2025 season, Kromenhoek will be someone fans will have an enjoyable time playing with. He can hurl the ball as well as any recruit and also has a good athletic ability to get out and make plays with his feet.

Kam Davis, Running back

Kam Davis takes part in a Florida State football workout.

Davis already looks the part of a college football running back. Listed at 5-10, 220 pounds by FSU, he is going to be a fun one to watch for the next three to four years.

He'll be even more fun to play with in video games. Playing with a running back like the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry is a lot of fun, especially when you can break tackles and take one to the house.

While Davis is not quite built like the monster of Henry, he is a power back who also has decent top end speed to break off big runs and make opponents respect the run game.

Hykeem Williams, Wide receiver

2024 tight end Landen Thomas out of Moultrie, Ga. became FSU's second 2024 commit Monday night.

There were several options weighed as the final option here, but Williams has the most upside of any receiver on the FSU roster and could unleash some of that talent as soon as this coming season.

Listed at 6-2, 208 pounds, there's a reason Williams was a 5-star recruit coming out of Stranahan in Fort Lauderdale. He has the size and the speed to be a mismatch in college football.

This year, he'll be fun to pair with an arm talent like Uiagalelei. Then he could be a menace for a year or two with Kromenhoek.

Charles Lester, Defensive back

Florida State 2024 defensive back commit Charles Lester

If you grew up an FSU fan, what's more fun than taking a defensive back and making them into the next Deion Sanders, Jalen Ramsey or Asante Samuel Jr?

FSU has as good of a claim to the DBU (Defensive Back University) as any program out there. Why not play as one in the new EA Sports game?

Lester is the perfect player to mold into the next great Seminole defensive back. He has the speed and the ball skill to be the next great player.

He's a player who could have an impact as a freshman in real life and in this game.

Marvin Jones Jr., Defensive end

Florida State defensive end Marvin Jones Jr.

What's better than scoring a long touchdown on offense in a video game?

Sacking the quarterback and making their lives a nightmare. Who on FSU's roster is more equipped to have a high rating and a chance to do that than the former 5-star recruit and Georgia transfer?

There will be plenty of fans who scour the FSU record books to see what his father - Marvin Jones Sr., a two-time All-American linebacker and winner of the 1992 Butkus and Lombardi Awards at FSU - did in his time with the Seminoles and try to break those records.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: DJ Uiagalelei, Kam Davis top FSU football players in College Football 25