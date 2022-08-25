Six former Ohio State players make the NFL’s Top 100 for 2022

It’s become an annual event. The NFL Network has published a list of the top 100 players in the league over the last few years and there always seems to be great representation from Ohio State. It’s called the NFL Top 100. The whole thing is based on voting from current players, and it’s always interesting to see what peers think of each other.

It’s no different for this year’s list which was just finished out after releasing the rankings in bunches from 100 down to No. 1. And just like last season, and the season before, there are six total former Buckeyes included among the top 100.

But which former Ohio State players made the cut according to their peers this season? Here’s a look at each that got the nod according to the NFL Network.

No. 89 - Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback (New Orleans Saints)

QBs don’t like throwing his way 🔒@Saints CB @shonrp2 locks down spot 89 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/hSpYfSVugM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

What the NFL Network Says

“Lattimore, the No. 11 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2017, has been selected to four Pro Bowls in his first five seasons. Last season, he had a career-best 68 tackles to go with three interceptions and 19 passes defensed. Lattimore was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, a season in which he recorded five interceptions. The 26-year-old has started every game he has played in New Orleans and was signed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension in Sept. 2021.”

2021 Ranking

No. 86 (down three spots)

No. 87 - Denzel Ward, Cornerback (Cleveland Browns)

What the NFL Network Says

“The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Ward has earned two trips to the Pro Bowl (2018, 2021). He’s proven to be a blanket corner, thanks to his excellent speed, agility and fluidity. Ward had three interceptions for the Browns last season, including a 99-yard return for a score against the Bengals in Week 9. In April, the former Ohio State Buckeye signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.”

2021 Ranking

Not Ranked

No. 60 - Corey Linsley, Center (Los Angeles Chargers)

A key piece of the @chargers O-Line ⚡️ Center Corey Linsley takes spot 60 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/o6UF8AhmAG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

What the NFL Network Says

“Linsley hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 10 of 2020, per PFF, when he was a member of the Packers. The Chargers nabbed him from Green Bay in free agency ahead of the 2021 season by making him the highest-paid center at the time. Once there, he continued being an immovable force along a whole new line. Linsley is under contract until 2025, and new paydays being struck for other centers continue to paint this list’s No. 1 at the position as a steal.”

2021 Ranking

No. 60 (No Change)

No. 42 - Cam Heyward, Defensive Tackle (Pittsburgh Steelers)

What the NFL Network Says

“A veteran leader for the Steelers’ defense, Heyward has consistently put up quality numbers year after year, and his 11th season was no different. Heyward collected a career-high 83 tackles, 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 17 QB hits. He even tacked on an interception for good measure. All this earned Heyward his third first-team All-Pro selection, his fifth Pro Bowl nod and his highest-ever ranking in the Top 100. For a team that has defined consistency in not recording a losing record the past two decades, Heyward is a player who represents these ideals well, as you can count on him to be a solid presence on the defensive line year in and year out.”

2021 Ranking

No. 57 (up 15 spots)

No. 30 - Joey Bosa, Linebacker (Los Angeles Chargers)

What the NFL Network Says

“The former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been a solid presence on the Chargers’ defense for over six years now, and 2021 was no different. After missing a bit of time in 2020 due to injuries, Bosa started 16 games and was all over the place disrupting opposing offenses, recording a career-high seven forced fumbles and 10.5 sacks. His efforts earned him a fourth Pro Bowl nod, joining Hall of Famer Junior Seau as the only Chargers named to four Pro Bowls in their first five seasons.”

2021 Ranking

No. 32 (up 2 spots)

No. 25 - Nick Bosa, Defensive End (San Francisco 49ers)

What the NFL Network Says

“Bosa started his career by winning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, but couldn’t follow up that with a strong sophomore campaign because of a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season. But third time’s the charm, because in Bosa’s third year, he came back strong and exceeded his production from his first season. Starting all 20 games during San Francisco’s run to the NFC title game, Bosa broke his career-high in sacks with 15.5 (fourth in the league) — adding four more in the playoffs — and tied AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt for the most tackles for loss in the NFL (21). With Bosa only three years into his career, it’ll be interesting to see how high he can climb up the Top 100 in the coming seasons.”

2021 Ranking

No. 32 (up 2 spots)

