Six former Ohio State players make NFL Pro Bowl rosters

The football season is beginning to wind down. The college football bowl season is upon us, and NFL teams are duking it out for a playoff spot with just three weeks remaining in the regular season. That means it’s also time for all the Pro-Bowl shenanigans to start to take shape, and that’s exactly what we have for you.

On Wednesday, Pro-Bowl rosters were announced, and there are six former Buckeyes that will be playing a little exhibition All-Star game inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 6.

And yeah, once again, the Pro Bowl coincides with the off week in-between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, so surely some of the players hope they will be skipping all the festivities and preparing for a bigger game in Inglewood, California.

But we digress and get back to the former Ohio State players that made AFC and NFC rosters for the Pro-Bowl 2022.

FIRST … AFC Pro-Bowl Buckeyes

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (Starter)

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) celebrates the victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Years in the NFL

2016 – Present (six years)

Pro Bowl Selections

2017, 2019-2021 (fourth)

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (Backup)

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) leaves the field after the loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Years in the NFL

2011 – Present (11 years)

Pro Bowl Selections

2017-2021 (fifth)

Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers (Starter)

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the snap from center Corey Linsley (63) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Years in the NFL

2014 – Present (seven years)

Pro Bowl Selections

2021 (first)

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns (Backup)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) gets set before a play during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Years in the NFL

2018 – Present (four years)

Pro Bowl Selections

2018, 2021 (second)

NEXT … NFC Pro Bowl Buckeyes

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (Starter)

Oct 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Years in the NFL

2016 – Present (six years)

Pro Bowl Selections

2019, 2021 (second)

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) intercepts a pass against New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Years in the NFL

2017 – Present (five seasons)

Pro Bowl Selections

2017, 2019-2021 (fourth)

