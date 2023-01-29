Six former Ohio State players playing in NFL Playoff conference championship games

A long NFL season is getting closer and closer to everything culminating with Super Bowl LVII. If we’re talking players and teams in the NFL, we are more than likely also looking at some former Ohio State players coming to you on a high-definition television or streaming device.

That’s definitely still the case at the tail end of a 2022 season that has seen plenty of players that used to wear scarlet and gray playing prominent roles in this year’s run to the big game in Glendale, Arizona. In fact, six former Buckeyes (seven if you count Joe Burrow) are ready to suit up and try to punch their tickets to sports’ greatest annual sporting event.

Here’s a look at all of those former Buckeyes and how to watch them on Sunday in the NFL conference championship games.

Eli Apple, Cornerback - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) celebrates after an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 19-16. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs

Game Location | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast | CBS

Vonn Bell, Safety - Cincinnati Bengals

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Safety Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a first-quarter sack against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Game Details

Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs

Game Location | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast | CBS

Nick Bosa, Defensive End - San Francisco 49ers

Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Philadelphia Eagles

Game Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast | Fox

Joe Burrow, Quarterback - Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shows his frustration after being sacked for one of eight times in Super Bowl 56. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs

Game Location | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast | CBS

Drue Chrisman, Punter - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) warms up as the team gets ready to face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs

Game Location | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast | CBS

Sam Hubbard, Defensive End - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) warms up before an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18, 2099. Syndication The Enquirer

Game Details

Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs

Game Location | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast | CBS

Trey Sermon, Running Back - Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Trey Sermon (34) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Opponent | San Francisco 49ers

Game Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast | Fox

