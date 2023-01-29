Six former Ohio State players playing in NFL Playoff conference championship games
A long NFL season is getting closer and closer to everything culminating with Super Bowl LVII. If we’re talking players and teams in the NFL, we are more than likely also looking at some former Ohio State players coming to you on a high-definition television or streaming device.
That’s definitely still the case at the tail end of a 2022 season that has seen plenty of players that used to wear scarlet and gray playing prominent roles in this year’s run to the big game in Glendale, Arizona. In fact, six former Buckeyes (seven if you count Joe Burrow) are ready to suit up and try to punch their tickets to sports’ greatest annual sporting event.
Here’s a look at all of those former Buckeyes and how to watch them on Sunday in the NFL conference championship games.
Eli Apple, Cornerback - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) celebrates after an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 19-16. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Game Details
Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs
Game Location | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast | CBS
Vonn Bell, Safety - Cincinnati Bengals
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Safety Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a first-quarter sack against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Game Details
Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs
Game Location | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast | CBS
Nick Bosa, Defensive End - San Francisco 49ers
Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Game Details
Opponent | Philadelphia Eagles
Game Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast | Fox
Joe Burrow, Quarterback - Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shows his frustration after being sacked for one of eight times in Super Bowl 56. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Game Details
Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs
Game Location | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast | CBS
Drue Chrisman, Punter - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) warms up as the team gets ready to face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Game Details
Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs
Game Location | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast | CBS
Sam Hubbard, Defensive End - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) warms up before an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18, 2099. Syndication The Enquirer
Game Details
Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs
Game Location | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast | CBS
Trey Sermon, Running Back - Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Trey Sermon (34) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Game Details
Opponent | San Francisco 49ers
Game Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast | Fox
