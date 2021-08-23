Six former Ohio State football players listed in the 2021 NFL Top 100 list

It’s become an annual tradition of sorts, the NFL Top 100 players as judged by and voted on by the players themselves, and published on NFL.com heading into a season. In the past, we’ve seen plenty of former Ohio State players appear on the list, and it’s no different in 2021.

Al told, there are six former Buckeyes appearing on this year’s version of the best 100 players in the NFL and we’re going to run through them for you. Keep in mind though, it was an interesting year last season with a slew of injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, like every other year, players that are on the list fall, gain, and even no longer appear, all because of mostly unforeseen circumstances. Still, six players from one school in the top 100 among the highest league in the world isn’t too shabby.

Here are all six former Buckeyes appearing in the NFL Top 100 list for this upcoming2021-2022 season.

No. 86 - Marshon Lattimore, CB | New Orleans Saints

What NFL.com says

"The 11th overall pick out of Ohio State has been selected to three Pro Bowls in his first four years, including a 2020 selection in which he had a career-best 62 tackles to go with two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. Lattimore, 25, was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, a season in which he recorded five interceptions."

No. 72 - Michael Thomas, WR | New Orleans Saints

What NFL.com says

"Last year was a lost one for Thomas, and this one is already off on the wrong, injured foot. Once he returns, it’s hard to project what he’ll do without future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees in tow. Thomas had been the focal point of the Saints’ passing game over his first four seasons while amassing an NFL record 470 receptions. That’s why he ranked No. 5 on this list in 2020. But he looked nothing like his All-Pro self during an injury-riddled campaign. While the extended layoff and apparent friction with the organization has created uncertainty, he’s proven to be one of the league’s best wideouts when healthy."

No. 61 - Chase Young, DE | Washington Football Team

What NFL.com says

"The 2020 No. 2 overall pick often looked like he was simply relying on his physical prowess in Year 1, ad he was devastatingly good. Young’s disruption while coming off the edge was a primary factor in Washington becoming one of the league’s top defenses. Not even a well-rounded stat line (7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, one touchdown) does the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year justice. The best part? Young loves to talk, and he backs it up."

No. 60 - Corey Linsley, C | Los Angeles Chargers

What NFL.com says

"A first-time All-Pro selection in 2020, Linsley elevated his level of play in his last season with Green Bay. The oft-underrated center allowed one sack and was penalized zero times in 734 snaps over 13 starts, per Pro Football Focus. Now an anchor on the Chargers’ O-line, Linsley has exceeded expectations since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2014. His breakout campaign certainly warranted the mega deal he received from L.A., as well as this debut spot on the Top 100."

No. 57 - Cameron Heyward, DT | Pittsburgh Steelers

What NFL.com says

"Climbing 27 spots from his 2019 ranking to nab his fifth Top 100 nod in six years, Heyward was again a force to be reckoned with. According to Next Gen Stats, the 32-year-old logged 37 stops, 46 QB pressures, 10 run stuffs and 30 hurries en route to a second-team All-Pro selection and fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Heyward also hauled in a deflected ball for his first career INT during a Week 1 win against the Giants. Pittsburgh’s third-ranked defense wouldn’t have been the same without Heyward helping to man the interior."

No. 32 - Joey Bosa, DE | Los Angeles Chargers

What NFL.com says

"Injuries limited Bosa to 12 games but the Chargers edge rusher made the most of those appearances. Finishing the season ranked No. 2 among Next Gen Stats' top 10 disruptors, the 2020 All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection was effective and efficient. Couple those accolades with the best Top 100 finish of his career, and it stands to wonder just how much more dominant Bosa -- the No. 3 overall pick in 2016 -- can be entering Year 6."

