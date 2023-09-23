Six draft prospects for Packers fans to watch during Week 4

The fourth week of the college football season is upon us and it’s jam-packed with must-see matchups. The Week 4 slate includes six games between Top 25 teams. Let’s take a look at a prospect to watch for Green Bay Packers fans in each Top 25 showdown.

Colorado vs. Oregon (2:30, ABC)

Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

Where Dorlus will fit at the next level is still a question mark. Is he an edge? A five-tech? A three-tech? The answer is maybe all of them.

What isn’t a question is his athleticism and length. Dorlus has an explosive first step and gets upfield quickly to disrupt the action in the backfield. He has the lateral quickness to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage. The Oregon defensive lineman has the tools to be a difference-maker at the next level and a smart defensive coordinator will take advantage of his athleticism and versatility.

UCLA vs. Utah (2:30, Fox)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Bishop is tough as nails. He’s fearless in run support and excels playing downhill. In three games this season, Bishop has recorded 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. He’s been everywhere for the Utes. He has good field awareness and is rarely (if ever) out of position.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama (2:30, CBS)

Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

A Georgia transfer, Burton, like the rest of the Alabama offense, struggled last week against South Florida. The Alabama wide receiver caught just one pass for seven yards, after hauling in five receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games of the season. Burton is a smooth route runner and does a good job of varying his route tempo to keep defensive backs off balance.

Oregon State vs. Washington State (6, Fox)

Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State

Oladapo stands at 6-1 with long arms. He’s a lanky safety with sideline-to-sideline range. He’s at his best coming downhill, where his toughness and appetite for the physical side of the game shines through.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame (6:30, NBC)

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

If the Packers wind up selecting inside the Top 15 of the 2024 NFL Draft, don’t be surprised if Brian Gutekunst makes a move to go get Alt.

Alt, a former tight end is a mountain of a man (6-8). He has great movement skills and outstanding lateral movements in pass protection. A year after giving up zero sacks and eight pressures, the Notre Dame offensive tackle has zero sacks and zero pressures through four games this season.

Alt will face a stiff challenge on Saturday when he squares off against Ohio State edge rushers J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer. The pass-rushing duo has combined for 17 pressures through three games thus far for the Buckeyes.

Iowa vs. Penn State (6:30, CBS)

Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State

Yes. We know about Cooper DeJean. The Iowa Hawkeye defensive back was highlighted in the Week 1 Prospects to Watch article.

Wallace, the starting right tackle for Penn State looks the part at 6-5, 328 pounds. Wallace enters the matchup against the Hawkeyes with 30 starts at right tackle to his name. A former state champion in the shot put, Wallace is incredibly powerful. According to PFF, Wallace has yielded just three pressures and zero sacks through three games this season.

