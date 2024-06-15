Six Diamond Hogs, four commits invited to MLB Combine

Arkansas baseball is a national power known for putting players into profesional baseball. The 2024 season will be no different.

Six Diamond Hogs players and four of coach Dave Van Horn’s commits were invited to the MLB Combine, which will be held from June 18-23. Five of those 10 players ranked in the Top 200 prospects for the draft.

The six current players who were invited are pitcher Brady Tygart and Mason Molina, infielder Peyton Stovall, outfielder Kendall Diggs and catcher Hudson White. Tygart is ranked No. 180 and Stovall is ranked No. 74.

The four high-schoolers who are committed to the Razorbacks for next year, but who can turn down college baseball if taken in the draft, are pitchers Carson Wiggins and Cole Gibler and shortstops Tyson Lewis and Gabe Fraser. Lewis is ranked No. 46, Wiggins is No. 77 and Gibler is No. 130. Wiggins is the younger brother of former Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins.

Hagen Smith, Arkansas’ finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award, was not invited to the combine. He is expected to be a top-10 selection in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire