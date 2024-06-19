Six new deals for Saints youngsters

St Johnstone have announced new deals for six youngsters as they continue to prepare for next season.

Bayley Klimionek, Joe Ellison, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest, Ben McCrystal and Adam McMillan have all signed one-year extensions to keep them at McDiarmid Park.

"They have definitely earned this so I’m looking forward to seeing them for the start of the season and I hope they hit the ground running," head of our youth academy Alistair Stevenson said.

"All of them will be looking to get opportunities to train with the first team and catch the manager’s eye. It’s about how you take the opportunity.

"If the manager does like what he sees, he might be prepared to give them an extended run as part of the squad."

Meanwhile, Filip Franczak, Kyle Scott and Kodi McKinstray have not been offered new deals and will leave the club.