Report: Six clubs talking to Marlins about J.T. Realmuto

Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports that the Marlins are “engaged in substantive discussions with six clubs” regarding a J.T. Realmuto trade. The teams: the Braves, Dodgers, Astros, Padres, Rays, and Reds.

The Braves have been on-again-off-again rumored trade partners for Realmuto. The others could all certainly use Realmuto. Now that Yasmani Grandal is off the board and a member of the Brewers, the Marlins’ leverage is stronger, of course.

Not that it’ll be easy to land Realmuto. The Fish reportedly want a top prospect plus a catcher with MLB experience. And, being Miami, you have to assume they don’t want one who makes a ton of money, so putting a deal together may be kind of tricky.

Still: an elite hitting and fielding catcher who is only going to be 28 next year and who is under team control and making relatively little money for the next couple of years is as valuable as all get-out, so the Marlins can probably name their price.