Chillicothe-area players receive All-Ohio honors in Division VI

CHILLICOTHE − The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its selections for its 2023 All-Ohio Division VI and VII Football Teams on Monday afternoon.

Among Division VI teams, Paint Valley had four players earn recognition. Braylon Robertson was named to the All-Ohio First Team Offense, Peyton Bell was named to the All-Ohio Second Team Offense and Carson Free was named to the All-Ohio Third-Team Offense for Division VI. Robertson rushed for 2,149 yards in his junior season, while Free compiled over 800 receiving yards in his junior season.

Colton Yoakum was also listed as an honorable mention for his work at linebacker, and Hunter Freeman earned an honorable mention as a defensive lineman.

Paint Valley's Carson Free was named to the All-Ohio Division VI Football Third Team.

Southeastern, Huntington and Adena each had one player named as honorable mentions.

Southeastern's Gage Cheadle earned his honorable mention for his work at wide receiver. Cheadle led the Scioto Valley Conference in total receptions this season while also earning 651 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

For Huntington, Morgan Breniser earned an All-Ohio Honorable Mention as a linebacker after picking up 82.5 total tackles and five sacks through 10 games. Quarterback Lucas King earned the honorable mention for Adena after passing for 1,435 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season under center.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: All-Ohio Football Teams released for Divisions VI and VII