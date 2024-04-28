Six bronze-medal finishes lead PCM boys at EBF

Apr. 28—EDDYVILLE — The PCM boys track and field team piled up six third-place finishes and doubled up in a pair of field events and that led the Mustangs to a fourth-place finish in the large-school division of the EBF Boys Relays on Tuesday.

Pella Christian won the meet title with 126 points, which was six points clear of runner-up Davis County (120). Host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (78) placed third and PCM (69) edged Chariton (67) for fourth.

East Marshall (66) trailed Chariton by one in sixth and Knoxville was three points back of the Mustangs in seventh.

Chase Wagaman

Gavin Van Gorp, Alex Wendt and Chase Wagaman all grabbed individual bronze medals. Van Gorp was third in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.63 seconds, Alex Wendt reached a career-best throw of 123 feet, 8 inches in the discus and Wagaman cleared 5-10 in the high jump.

Carson Hansen's career-best time of 1 minute, 3.06 seconds placed him fourth in the 400 hurdles, Kolby Clark (2:18.63) was fourth in the 800 and Harlan Shannon gave PCM double points in the discus after his career-best throw of 119-7 netted him fourth. Jake Winters also was sixth in the high jump with a leap of 6-0.

The Mustangs were third in the 4x800, distance medley and shuttle hurdle relays.

The foursome of Jaden Houser, Jake Winters, Gavin Steenhoek and Van Gorp posted a time of 1:06.63 in the shuttle hurdle.

Coby DeRaad, Hansen, Riley Graber and Clark finished the 4x800 in 9:01.94 and the distance medley relay team of DeRaad, Wagaman, Joey Ferneding and Joe Shaver completed the race in 4:02.2.

Riley Graber