Six Bradley Beal trades that work according to ESPN's trade machine

With the 2019 NBA trade deadline just days away on Feb. 7, the rumors are bound to heat up for all teams. Though team owner Ted Leonsis said the Wizards will "never, ever tank," that likely won't stop other teams from calling to check in on their players.

That could include All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who would require a sizable offer to pry away from the Wizards. With that in mind, we at NBC Sports Washington ran some ideas through ESPN's trade machine.

All of these match up salary-wise and the hypothetical returns are food for thought...

TORONTO RAPTORS

Wizards get: SF C.J. Miles, PF Pascal Siakam, C Jonas Valanciunas, 2021 protected first round pick

Raptors get: SG Bradley Beal

Why: The Raptors have been linked to Beal in rumors and Siakam is the type of rising star that could be used in a blockbuster trade.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Wizards get: PF/C Anthony Davis, PG Frank Jackson

Pelicans get: SG Bradley Beal, SF Troy Brown Jr., 2019 first round pick

Why: The Pelicans would get an All-Star in his prime to move forward within the post-A.D. era, while the Wizards would get a transcendent star on the cusp of MVP contention to pair with John Wall and Otto Porter.

MIAMI HEAT

Wizards get: SG Josh Richardson, PF Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo

Heat get: SG Bradley Beal

Why: The Heat are hungry to land a star and the Wizards could add depth with a trio of solid players.

NEW YORK KNICKS

Wizards get: SF Kevin Knox, C Enes Kanter, C Mitchell Robinson, 2019 second round pick

Knicks get: SG Bradley Beal

Why: The Wizards could retool with a talented group of young players, plus solve some of their rebounding issues with Kanter.

DENVER NUGGETS

Wizards get: SG Gary Harris, PF Trey Lyles, PG Monte Morris, 2023 second round pick

Nuggets get: SG Bradley Beal

Why: The Nuggets would get a second All-Star to run with Nikola Jokic, while the Wizards would be in good shape with Harris, who has All-Star potential.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Wizards get: PG Lonzo Ball, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Brandon Ingram

Lakers get: SG Bradley Beal

Why: The Lakers clearly want to add an All-Star or two to play with LeBron James. The Wizards could cash in by trading one start for two guys with high potential in Ball and Ingram.

