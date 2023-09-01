Six Bold predictions for Ohio State in its season opener against Indiana

Ohio State Football is almost here. In just under 24 hours, the Buckeyes will make their return to the field against the Indiana Hoosiers.

This year’s version has plenty of questions, but there is no doubt that this Ohio State team is as talented as any other school in the country. The quarterback has been named, another top-5 recruiting class is ready to contribute, the defense has been reworked using the portal for upgrades, and we are ready to see the fruits of the coaching staff’s labors.

The 2023 Ohio State season is set to begin, so here are some bold predictions for the Buckeyes on the road against Indiana.

The offense scores over 40 points

🗣️ Ryan Day names Kyle McCord as starter for the game Saturday vs. the Hoosiers but both QB's will play. "Pleased we have two guys confident to play in this game." 📺 ➕ More at https://t.co/96WKm7j1lX pic.twitter.com/JWrb8jzm0i — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 29, 2023

Why it’ll happen

This has everything to do with head coach Ryan Day. His focus has been on offense and even though he is going to be handing some of the play calling duties of the offense to Brian Hartline, don’t believe one second that he won’t play to his strengths. Since taking over the duties in 2017, the Buckeye offense has averaged over 40 points-per-game. I don’t expect that to change anytime soon and it’ll light up the scoreboard against Indiana.

Cornerback’s pick off two passes

It’s just a small clip of the trailer, but Denzel Burke says he wants to be the best cornerback in country. Going step for step with Marvin Harrison Jr in practice might be a good sign. https://t.co/Cv90fIlbsZ pic.twitter.com/9Pze4jsb2w — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) August 31, 2023

Why it’ll happen

The struggles from last year brought plenty of attention to this group and you have to believe they know it. Bringing in Davison Igbinosun has changed the mentality of the room, making them hungrier than before. Denzel Burke knows that he needs a bounce back after a below-average sophomore year, and Jordan Hancock is healthy and ready to contribute. Those three should see the majority of playing time but Lorenzo Styles Jr., Jermaine Mathews Jr., and Jyaire Brown could all see the field as well. Indiana will test them and I have a feeling they’ll pass with flying colors.

The offensive line plays a clean game

The Ohio State Offensive Line:

LT Josh Simmons 6’5”, 310 lbs.

LG Donovan Jackson 6’4”, 320 lbs.

C Carson Hinzman 6’4”, 300 lbs.

RG Matthew Jones 6’4”, 315 lbs.

RT Josh Fryar 6’6”, 313 lbs. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) August 31, 2023

Why it’ll happen

Well, first off there really aren’t any Hoosiers that should scare the Buckeyes. They’re bigger, stronger and faster than their opposition. This group knows that they need to play well, considering Kyle McCord is only making his second start of his career. The running backs are deep and talented, and all the line needs to do is give them some creases to make big plays. I expect this group to help pave the way for a big offensive day and not commit an abundance of costly penalties.

Jack Sawyer shows why he was always a defensive end

Why it’ll happen

After struggling to adjust to playing the “Jack” position last year, Jack Sawyer was moved back to his more natural spot at defensive end with his hand in the ground. There was a reason why he was ranked as a 5-star coming out of high school and he’s going to show everyone against Indiana. With many teams trying to stop his counterpart, J.T. Tuimoloau, Sawyer is going to get plenty of opportunities against a single blocker and take full advantage of it. This game springboards the junior to a massive season.

The defense holds Indiana under 14 points

Ohio State's biggest problem on defense last year was giving up explosive plays. How do you know you solved that problem? "When there's no more explosive plays." –Lathan Ransom. pic.twitter.com/FRn4yQNUnu — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) August 31, 2023

Why it’ll happen

Last year’s defense was held together by a string and completely broken the last two games. Should we have seen this coming? Maybe, especially considering Maryland scored 30 points the week before the collapse began or even it started it. Year two of Jim Knowles has to be better, and if it’s not, his seat should be the hot one. The assumption is that he learned a lot last year, playing in the Big Ten is way different than the Big Twelve.

The expectations are higher with a national program and I have no doubt in my mind that Knowles will figure it out. He know his personnel better, the players are more familiar with the scheme, and an offseason of teaching happened. The Silver Bullets are back in a big way, as they hold the Hoosiers under 14.

Kyle McCord shines, while Devin Brown isn’t bad either

After practice, the last three players on the field taking more reps are Kyle McCord, Devin Brown, and Marvin Harrison Jr. Here’s a clip of a pass from McCord to Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/CRVdLiqM2B — Matt Goldman (@MattGoldman28) August 30, 2023

Why it’ll happen

We know both quarterbacks will play, with McCord getting the first crack against Indiana and he knows the pressure is on. He won’t feel any of it though, as he goes on to throw for 200-plus yards and a few touchdowns. Brown will get his reps as well, giving the Buckeyes a bit more of a threat in the run game, as teams can’t follow the running backs on zone read plays. Both will have their moments and we still will be having a conversation as to who should start next week against Youngstown State.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire