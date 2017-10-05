Six bold predictions for the Caps' season

The quest for the Stanley Cup begins anew for Washington on Thursday as the Caps open their season on the road against the Ottawa Senators. There are 82 games ahead for Washington that will determine the fate of their season. After a tumultuous summer, just what will the new season hold? We have a few thoughts on that.

Capitals Insider Tarik El-Bashir and Capitals correspondent JJ Regan will cover the Capitals through the course of the season for NBC Sports Washington. Here's a few predictions for what they think may happen.

El-Bashir

Alex Ovechkin tops the 33 goals he scored last season: As I've said many times, I suspect No. 8's 50 goal campaigns are behind him. But at 32 he's still one of the game's most dangerous players, particularly on the power play. He introduced more speed and endurance training to his offseason routine this summer. He's going to open the season on a line with a couple of young, speedy players in Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana. If Ovi can increase his goal production at even strength, I could see the Caps' captain hit the 40-goal plateau that the team so desperately needs him to reach.

Washington's power play will top last year's 23.1-percent: Last season, the power play was the third most effective unit in the NHL at 23.1-percent. It's going to be a bit better than that this year with the addition of Evgeny Kuznetsov to the top group, which figures to see the lion's share of the two minutes. Just look at that collection of talent…Kuznetsov, Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and John Carlson, who is in a contract year. Just be glad you're not a penalty killer on one of the other 30 teams.

Nathan Walker will have a breakout season and earn a full-time role: Due to an influx of young players-and players looking to capitalize on a second chance-there are more than a few candidates for Breakout Player of the Year. Tyler Graovav, Devante Smith-Pelly, Alex Chiasson all come to mind. But I think it's going to be feisty rookie from Australia-Nathan Walker-who's going to carve out a niche for himself in DC. I don't know how much he's going to play early on. But I'm willing to bet he's a full-timer (and a fan favorite) by the end of the year.