Six Bloom-Carroll players earn All-Ohio honors in Division III

COLUMBUS - The Division II and III All-Ohio football teams were announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Division I will be announced on Thursday.

Bloom-Carroll had six players earn All-Ohio honors, led by senior offensive lineman Jaden Ball and senior defensive back Brodyn Bishop, who both earned first team All-Ohio honors in Division III. Ball has been a mainstay on the Bulldogs’ offensive line the last three years, will play college football at Purdue University, and Bishop, a standout athlete on both sides of the ball, recently committed to play at Kent State University.

Bloom-Carroll's Brody Bishop takes off on a 22-yard touchdown run in the second half during the Bulldogs' 31-28 MSL-Buckeye Division loss against Hamilton Township on Friday, Oct. 13.

Senior running back Dylan Armentrout, who has rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his career, was named second team All-Ohio. He will play for Army next season.

Junior quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong earned third team All-Ohio honors. He had a tremendous season, helping lead the Bulldogs to a share of the Mid-State League-Buckeye Division championship and a pair of playoff wins. He completed 108 of 180 passes for 1,825 yards, 23 touchdowns and only two interceptions, as well as rushing for four more scores.

Bloom-Carroll junior quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong was named Division III third team All-Ohio by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Assocation.

Senior linebacker Tristan Britch was also named third team All-Ohio. He led the Bulldogs with over 100 tackles. Junior kicker Treyton McKee was named honorable mention All-Ohio.

