Six of the best for Agar as Australia down Black Caps

·1 min read
Australia's Ashton Agar took three of his wickets in one over
Spinner Ashton Agar produced the best bowling performance in Australia's Twenty20 international history as they defeated New Zealand by 64 runs at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday.

Agar's match-turning six for 30, including three in one over, derailed a New Zealand fightback as Australia avoided a series loss in the third Twenty20 international.

Under-fire skipper Aaron Finch also hit 69, his best T20 international score for more than two years, and Glenn Maxwell smashed 70 from 31 balls as the tourists' batting line-up finally fired.

The result leaves the five-match series at 2-1 in New Zealand's favour with two games to go.

But the Black Caps lacked the swagger of the opening two matches, with shellshocked all-rounder Jimmy Neesham conceding 28 runs in a single over as Maxwell ran riot.

ns/th

