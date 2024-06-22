Six Barcelona stars who are essential for the club – report

Having ended the 2023-24 season without any piece of silverware, FC Barcelona have spent the last few weeks planning their squad so they can go into the next season in the best of shapes and with a team that can compete for all the possible titles.

For this purpose, the Sporting Director, Deco, and the new coach, Hansi Flick, have been working together, and have decided to listen to offers for almost all of their players, with very few of these players being considered as untouchables at the moment.

According to SPORT, there are only six players in this category, and these players are considered to be integral parts of the team for the next season, while also being the center-pieces of the team for years to come. Only Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, and Ter Stegen are a part of this select group.

The German goalkeeper has been an undisputed starter for the team for a decade and is one of the leaders of the team. His seniority makes his voice one with the most authority in the locker room, and he has also made himself a key part of the team with his performances between the sticks, especially in the last two seasons.

In the defense, Pau Cubarsi had a fairytale last season, as he jumped from the reserve team to become a starter for Xavi, and played like a true veteran whenever getting on the pitch, despite being only 17 years of age, and it being his first season in the top-flight. He formed a formidable partnership with Araujo and is expected to be a key component of the team for years to come.

There are three untransferable players in the midfielder, with Gavi, Pedri, and Fermin Lopez all being considered to be parts of the long-term project at Barcelona. Gavi, despite his serious knee injury, is expected to be a key part of the team, both on and off the pitch.

Similarly, Pedri is one of the most entertaining and creative players in the team, and, in spite of his injuries, Barcelona would not want to part ways with him under any circumstances. Xavi’s trust in Fermin Lopez also paid dividends in the last campaign, as he contributed immensely to the team, and emerged as the second-top scorer.

Lastly, Lamine Yamal, who was one of the best young players in Spain last season and broke almost every possible youth-related record, is also going to be a pillar of the future Barcelona project. He has a very bright future ahead of himself, and the Catalans would not want to part ways with him at any cost.