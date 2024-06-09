Six Barcelona players wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia

Last summer, Barcelona were in business with Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli over the sale of Franck Kessie. In 2024, there could be more of their players that end up making the move to the Middle East.

🚨 Pedri González: "With the first goal in mind, it's clear that the injury is now a thing of the past. I'm feeling physically great and very excited for EURO 2024 to begin." Via @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/pJ0lyIOJmK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 8, 2024

As per MD, as many as six current first team players are wanted by Saudi clubs. The latest to be linked is Jules Kounde, who is wanted at Al-Ittihad by former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes.

Further to that, there is also interest in Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Raphinha, although all three players have no interest in swapping Catalonia for Saudi Arabia. The latter could still leave Barcelona, but only to the Premier League.

Clement Lenglet is another that is being eyed up, and Barcelona are desperate to sell him. However, the French defender has zero interest in heading to Saudi Arabia, as his intention is to continue in Europe, likely on another loan deal.

The final player is technically a Barcelona player until the end of this month, and that is Joao Felix. Talks are expected to take place with Atletico Madrid over a second loan deal for next season, but if that does not happen, there is a chance that he heads to Saudi Arabia alongside fellow Portugal teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Neves.