Six Auburn Tigers make Phil Steele’s All-SEC team

Players on Auburn’s 2022 team continue to receive accolades during college football’s postseason.

Sports writer Phil Steele, who is known for his yearly College Football Preview magazine, released his All-SEC picks on Friday. The list featured six different Auburn players on his second, third and fourth teams consisting of four defensive players, one offensive player and one special teams player.

Defensive end Derick Hall is thus far the center of Auburn’s award-winning talents, being named to an All-SEC team earlier in the month. Hall was given his due in Steele’s list, too, but it also features other Auburn players that haven’t gotten as much attention.

Take a look at which Tigers received their honors below:

Derick Hall, Second Team

Sacks: 6.5

Total tackles: 60

Forced fumbles: 2

Interceptions: 1

Colby Wooden, Third Team

Sacks: 6

Total tackles: 45

Forced fumbles: 3

Interceptions: 0

Owen Pappoe, Third Team

Sacks: 2.5

Total tackles: 92

Forced fumbles: 2

Interceptions: 1

Tank Bigsby, Fourth Team

Rushing yards: 970

Total touchdowns: 10

Yards per attempt: 5.4

Longest run: 50 yards

D.J. James, Fourth Team

Passes defended: 8

Interceptions: 1

Total tackles: 37

Oscar Chapman, Fourth Team

Average punt yards: 43.87

