Six Auburn commits to compete in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game

High School football season is coming to a close. For several Auburn commitments, they will have the chance to work together before officially making their way to campus.

The annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game will take place this Saturday on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at noon CT. Among those participating in the game, six are committed to Auburn.

Team Alabama head coach Ben Blackmon says that he is excited to work with this season’s roster, which features five Auburn commitments.

“I think we’ve got a good team,” Blackmon said in an interview with AL.com. “I think we’ve got some really dynamic players that I am excited to coach. We are going to do our best to go out and represent the state of Alabama well. Just making sure all these guys play hard for our state is the big goal, and I know they will.”

Here’s a look at which 2024 Auburn commitments will be competing at the 2023 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Jamonta Waller

Auburn flipped the top player from Mississippi, Jamonta Waller, last month from Florida. Waller is the lone Auburn commitment that will represent the state of Mississippi in this season’s game.

He is a four-star EDGE and is the No. 49 overall player from the 2024 class from Picayune Memorial High School.

Kaleb Harris

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Three-star safety Kaleb Harris pledged his commitment to Auburn in October.

He ended the 2023 season as Thompson High School’s leading tackler. He made 113 stops with 12 going for a loss.

Malik Blocton

The Montgomery Advertiser

Speaking of leading tacklers, Auburn also claims the tackle leader from Pike Road High School.

Malik Blocton recorded 118 total tackles in 2023 for the Patriots, with a whopping 30 going for a loss. He will compete with Team Alabama as the No. 25 overall player from the state according to 247Sports.

Bryce Cain

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

One of the many talented wide receivers who are set to join the Tigers roster for next season is Bryce Cain, who committed to Auburn in June.

Cain was on the receiving end of 16 of Baker High School quarterback Josh Flowers’ 20 touchdown passes this season. Cain also led the Hornets in receiving yards and touchdowns with 948 yards on 43 receptions.

Cain is a four-star wide receiver and is the state of Alabama’s No. 13 overall recruit for the 2024 cycle.

Perry Thompson

The Montgomery Advertiser

Foley High School wide receiver Perry Thompson infamously flipped from Alabama to Auburn during Big Cat Weekend in July.

The five-star prospect proved why he is the state’s No. 4 overall recruit by reeling in 53 passes for 718 yards this season while scoring seven touchdowns. He also gained 102 yards rushing on 21 carries and completed 5-of-6 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Cam Coleman

The Montgomery Advertiser

The latest flip is Central-Phenix City wide receiver, five-star Cam Coleman. Coleman made the switch from Texas A&M to Auburn on Dec. 1 and is now Auburn’s top commitment for the 2024 class.

Coleman is the top player from the state of Alabama, and the No. 8 player overall. During his senior season at Central, he made 61 catches for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns.

