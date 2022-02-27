Six Alabama players selected in latest PFN four-round NFL mock draft

As we creep towards the end of the month of February, we close in on the NFL combine and the NFL draft. Until those events are here we are stuck with an influx of NFL mock drafts.

Like most draft seasons, the mock drafts are littered with former Alabama stars hoping to make a name for themselves at the next level. While there isn’t as much pure star power in the class from Alabama, there is a chance the No. 1 overall selection could be a former member for the Crimson Tide.

Let’s take a look at Pro Football Network’s latest four-round mock draft and where former members of the Tide are slated to land.

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders: Jameson Williams, WR

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the second quarter in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 56 Dallas Cowboys: Phidarian Mathis, DL

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) tackles Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford (24) in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

No. 59 Green Bay Packers: Christian Harris, LB

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 68 Houston Texans: John Metchie, WR

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) celebrates his touchdown catch against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Story continues

No. 86 Las Vegas Raiders: Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

