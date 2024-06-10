Six 49ers stars among NFL's most profitable merchandise sales originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner, and 49ers fans have showed just how Faithful they are by grabbing any and all San Francisco merchandise they can get their hands on.

On Monday, the NFL Players Association released its year-end player sales ranking for March 1, 2023, through Feb. 29, 2024, where two 49ers stars cracked the top 10 and six overall landed in the top 50.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy came in at Nos. 5 and 8 on the list, respectively, while tight end George Kittle (No. 16), defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 23), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (No. 26) and linebacker Fred Warner (No. 40) also made the cut.

The rankings account for all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko, including apparel like jerseys, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products and much more.

The 49ers have the most players on the latest top 50, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles with four.

And it's no surprise after San Francisco's latest run to the Super Bowl. In the two weeks leading up to the big game, the 49ers set an NFL record with 100,000 jerseys sold and over $25 million in total merchandise sales. In rankings released back in February (Sept. 1 through Nov. 30, 2023), McCaffrey also was at No. 5 but Purdy was ranked No. 13 at the time.

The 49ers quarterback, who started out as Mr. Irrelevant, has thrived in the spotlight and now is among the league's top 10 most profitable players after his first full season in the NFL. And McCaffrey, who just signed a historic two-year contract extension with the 49ers, is as popular as ever after winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season.

It's no secret that the 49ers' roster is stacked, and the latest NFLPA merchandise sales list shows that their impact extends beyond the gridiron and into the hearts -- and wallets -- of fans.

