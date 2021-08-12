Situation normal, sorta fouled up: Storms interrupt first day of football practice

Aug. 12—Just as a sense of normalcy was returning to Frederick County Public School athletics, the first day of fall sports practice arrived and everything was thrown into a momentary state of uncertainty.

It was just past 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when the skies began to darken over Linganore High School, chasing the Lancers' football team off the field roughly 45 minutes after it began its first workout of the season.

Linganore hoped to move the rest of practice into one of the gymnasiums, which would require the players to wear face masks, only to find they were already being occupied by the volleyball and the cheerleading teams.

So, the offense headed into the classroom for some white-board instruction and the defense headed into the weight room for an impromptu lifting session, and that's how the rest of the practice went.

It was a scene that played out across Frederick County football practices due to a strong line of thunderstorms that rolled across the area on a very hot and muggy afternoon, which had already shortened the workouts to no more than two hours.

Middletown, which won the de facto Frederick County championship over Walkersville for the spring football season in mid-April, was on the field for roughly 20 minutes when the thunder and lightning chased its team inside. Walkersville got close to an hour in before suffering the same fate.

In a year and a half full of dealing with curveballs, this was the latest one.

"It seems to be a recurring theme here. Adjust," Linganore coach Rick Conner said.

A little more than three weeks prior to the start of football season on Sept. 3 and almost two years removed from the last fall sports season, Conner is among those who believe more setbacks could be on tap with the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.

"I fully anticipate some type of hiccup along the way. Absolutely," Brunswick football coach Jerry Smith said. "They have already kind of mentioned about mainstreaming your lessons so if we get a pause we can go back to virtual."

Perhaps no team in the county got in more field work Wednesday than Brunswick. The Railroaders were scheduled to practice from 4 to 6 p.m. Once the storm blew through, they were on the field at 4:30 and got their full two-hour practice in with only light rain drops falling intermittently.

The afternoon storms could have been avoided if most teams were conducting their first day of practice like they normally do early in the morning.

However, with the first day of school on Aug. 18, coaches were required to report for work Wednesday morning to prepare for their teaching jobs. That pushed the football practices into the afternoon.

Middletown finished 5-1 during the spring season. That was the same record as the only team that handed it a defeat, Linganore.

The Knights thought they had once again arrived at some semblance of normal. Two years ago, Middletown High School had to be shut down over the summer due to what coach Collin Delauter described as emergency maintenance. That forced the team to lift weights at Frederick High School since no one was permitted in Middletown's building.

Then, the season was wiped out last fall due to the pandemic.

So, after a relatively normal offseason of 7-on-7 tournaments and working out in their own building and changing in their own locker room, the Knights felt they were on the verge of business as usual.

But then the storm clouds rolled in and the unpredictability returned.

"It's been a heck of a roller-coaster ride for the last two years," Delauter said.

Some teams weren't that far behind the eight ball since they were only four months removed from the end of the last season.

The special teams at Linganore, which are typically slow to come around during the preseason, were already operating at full tilt since so many players are returning to those roles with last season fresh in their minds, according to Conner.

At Walkersville, which finished 4-2 last season with a victory over Linganore and a pair of losses to Middletown, the advantage playing a spring season was not quite as pronounced as the Lions work to incorporate 16 new starters into the lineup.

"Most of the guys we have had some playing time on varsity," Lions coach Joe Polce said. "They just weren't starters."

In many ways, the chaotic nature of the first day of practice provided a perfect glimpse of the season to come. There figures to be change, and a lot of it.

"There's going to be things that we have to make adjustments on," Polce said. "That's what we kind of talked to the kids about today. Be willing to make adjustments. It's been fluid for a while now. Be ready for change. Adjust. Adapt. And be ready to roll."

