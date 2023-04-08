The situation is getting urgent for Jalen Tolbert’s Cowboys future

After the 2022 season concluded, the message for those concerned over WR Jalen Tolbert’s disappointing rookie season was, “relax.” Tolbert was an especially green prospect, making the jump from South Alabama to the Dallas Cowboys. Him becoming a weapon should’ve been expected to take some time.

Yes, more was expected than the two receptions for 12 yards he totaled, but those struggles were certainly understandable. As described in his season-ending debrief, Tolbert’s route tree was almost nonexistent at South Alabama. He relied on speed and physical dominance in college ball to win. With Dallas, he essentially had to learn the position on the job before he’d be a viable option downfield.

If anyone deserves ire from the fanbase over Tolbert’s disappointing rookie season, it’s the Cowboys themselves for understaffing the WR position in 2022 and expecting Tolbert to make an impact early. It’s something Dallas struggled with all year and one that eventually led to signing T.Y. Hilton late in the season.

In 2023, they have worked aggressively to remedy the situation at WR. Not only did they trade for WR Brandin Cooks, but they are scouting the top WRs in the 2023 draft heavily. With official visits from Quentin Johnson, Zay Flowers, Jalin Hyatt, Josh Downs and more, they aren’t disguising their intentions to upgrade the receiver ranks further.

Since CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Cooks, and KaVontae Turpin are already in the ranks, Tolbert could find himself on the fringe before minicamps even begin this May.

Unlike last season, the Cowboys do not seem content pinning their hopes on the development of a young receiver and Tolbert will have to earn his roster spot or his career in Dallas could be over before it ever got started.

What a difference a few months make, right?

But the same reason that drove the Cowboys to draft him in 2022 and the same reason that caused them to proclaim their continued support this offseason, is the same reason to stay optimistic today: Tolbert has NFL ability.

Story continues

The key for Tolbert is how fast he can develop. The clock was already ticking before the Cowboys added Cooks. With the prospect of drafting another highly regarded WR to the unit, the urgency for Tolbert’s development has never been greater.

There’s a good chance he’ll have to prove himself right out of the gate in 2023. If he can’t be a viable contributor in Week 1, he may not get a roster spot at all.

More 2023 Season!

Signs pointing a rookie filling the Cowboys starting LG role in 2023 2023 position preview: Cowboys offensive line is currently a collection of pieces Cowboys starting defense appears set for 2023 with 5 months to go

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire