Here’s the situation with arrest of Miami assistant recruiting director Mike Rumph

Former University of Miami football star and assistant coach Mike Rumph, 41, now the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, has been arrested.

Rumph was arrested on Saturday in Weston, according to court records, on a felony charge of driving with a suspended license for the third time. He was also slapped with a traffic ticket of disobeying a stop sign. He is no longer in custody.

South Florida radio host Andy Slater first reported the arrest via Twitter on Sunday morning.

Court records show more than 20 traffic citations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties alone over the past two decades, including repeated charges of driving with a suspended license.

Rumph’s license was suspended in 2018, according to court records, for failing to comply with traffic school for a careless driving ticket involving an accident in Miami-Dade. He’d also gotten a red-light camera ticket in Broward County earlier this year. He pleaded guilty and paid $268 in fines for that case.

When contacted by the Herald, UM did not immediately have a comment regarding the arrest.

Rumph was UM’s cornerbacks coach before he, in essence, switched roles with former UM assistant recruiting director and current cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke, who also was a standout former UM cornerback.

“Mike has some real strong suits, and no one cares for the University of Miami more than Mike Rumph,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said in early February after announcing that he would take over the job as defensive coordinator in addition to head coach. “When the dead period ends and people can come back on campus and you’re always aiming for people to learn about UM and go through the campus and understand what’s what and talk with the parents — Mike is fantastic.

“Simply put, what we felt DVD could do is just the nuances of closing in recruiting, because that’s obviously been a factor, and that’s a different skillset,’’ Diaz continued. “It’s important that it’s not an indictment vs. one person or the other.

“My job is to make sure everybody’s in the right seat on the bus, and it’s important that Mike Rumph knows that he’s valued in this program, and he should be for what he’s done for this school as a player and as a coach. But from where I was in evaluating the people that I have in my building, DeMarcus Van Dyke was showing that his value could be better maximized as one of the on-the-field coaches. And conversely we could still get a lot out of Mike in the role that he’s in off-the-field working the phones and being an important figure when recruits are on campus. I think Mike will provide great value for us, and DVD was ready. ...It’s going to have a profound impact on our secondary.’’

Before 2021, Rumph spent the previous five season as the UM cornerbacks coach. He was a member of UM’s 2001 national championship team and immediately afterward was selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft —the 27th overall pick — by the San Francisco 49ers. He played four seasons in San Francisco before ending his pro career in 2006 with the Washington Redskins.

